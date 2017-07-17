Kailyn Lowry Twitter: She May Not Name Her Third Child After Birth, Is Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Involved?

Kailyn Lowry still hasn’t decided on a baby name for her third child.

In recent weeks, the Teen Mom 2 star has asked for help from her many fans and followers online but unfortunately, she has yet to like any of the names they’ve suggested. Luckily, she doesn’t have to name her child right away.

On July 16, after asking fans what they thought about the name Murphy for a baby girl, Kailyn Lowry shared a screenshot of a question she had asked Google about the amount of time a mother has to name her baby. In the shot, it was revealed that the reality star will have 60 days to come up with a name if she is unable to make a decision before she leaves the hospital.

Although Kailyn Lowry recently shared a tweet in regard to a name for a baby girl, she has since confirmed that she does not know what she is having and won’t know until she gives birth.

Kailyn Lowry confirmed her baby news in February and revealed Chris Lopez was her third baby’s father a couple of months later. Since then, Lowry and Lopez have seemingly been keeping their distance after a messy split several months ago.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez’s relationship began sometime after the Teen Mom 2 star confirmed that she and her now ex-husband Javi Marroquin were parting ways. They then conceived a child together late last year around the time her divorce was finalized.

While Chris Lopez did share a tweet with fans in January about his miracle baby, he hasn’t said much of anything pertaining to Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy in the months since, and a report at the end of last month claimed he may not be involved with his child’s birth.

As an insider explained to Hollywood Life at the time, Kailyn Lowry wasn’t planning to force Chris Lopez to be involved with their child.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and new cast member Briana DeJesus, tune into the upcoming Teen Mom 2 Season 8 premiere later tonight, July 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

