Kourtney Kardashian Boyfriend: Younes Bendjima Acknowledges Relationship On Snapchat

Kourtney Kardashian is dating Younes Bendjima and as the couple continues to spend more time together, they have become more and more public about their romance.

Although Kourtney Kardashian has yet to directly address her relationship with the boxer turned model, Bendjima took to his Snapchat account days ago to seemingly proclaim his admiration for the mother of three.

“Every time I see ya @kourtneykardashian,” Bendjima wrote with a photo of fireworks, according to a report by Hollywood Life.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were first spotted together at the end of last year and continued to spend time together for several months before they finally confirmed their romance with a kissing spree in Cannes. As an Us Weekly magazine report explained at the time, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, packed on the PDA throughout their trip to France in late May after traveling to the Cannes Film Festival with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and friends Simon Huck and Allie Rizzo.

Hollywood Life went on to reveal that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima recently returned to the United States after enjoying another vacation together in France. As the outlet explained to readers, the couple enjoyed spending time on a yacht and was also seen riding on jet-skis.

A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

While Kourtney Kardashian has not yet said anything about her man publicly, she did share a recent message which seemed to be for him.

“Baby, we should hit the south of France,” she wrote in the caption of a photo from their vacation.

In the photo, Kourtney Kardashian looked stunning in a white tank top and black shorts.

Prior to her romance with Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian was linked to Justin Bieber for several months.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

As fans may recall, Kourtney Kardashian began spending time with Justin Bieber after her nine-year relationship with Scott Disick came to an end and continued to hang out with the pop singer until July of last year, weeks before he went public with Sofia Richie.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kendall, Kylie, Kim, and Khloe, are expected to begin production on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14 in the coming weeks.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]