Julianne Hough And Brooks Laich Share Adorable Honeymoon Pics: Where In The World Are They?

Julianne Hough is having a wonderful life as a new wife. The Dancing With the Stars judge, who married Canadian pro hockey player Brooks Laich on July 8, is currently in honeymoon mode. After their fireworks-filled, weekend-long wedding extravaganza, Julianne and Brooks are enjoying some alone time at a beautiful beach location, and they are documenting it on social media.

One week after Hough and Laich exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony near the Hough family’s lakeside Idaho vacation home, the newlyweds posted pics of their honeymoon at a tropical destination. While the couple’s star-studded wedding included A-listers like bridesmaid Nina Dobrev and the bride’s Emmy-winning brother, Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Derek Hough, it’s just Julianne and her man on the beach in a series of too-cute snaps posted over the weekend.

Julianne and Brooks appear to have kicked off their trek on Saturday. Laich posted on Instagram a photo of the couple at the airport, holding their passports. In addition to the passports—one Canadian and one U.S.— the close-up shot of the newlyweds’ hands also showcases Julianne’s giant Lorraine Schwartz diamond engagement ring and her brand new wedding band, as well as the couple’s high-end watches.

#honeymoon ???????? A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Once they landed in paradise, Julianne Hough posted a beach photo of her new husband, with the caption, “And so it begins.”

And so it begins… ???? #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Brooks returned the photo favor with an adorable photo of his wife, mugging on the beach while wearing a retro bikini. Julianne’s image appears to be encircled by Brooks’ wedding ring. The groom captioned the cute pic with: “I see you, Mrs. Laich! #honeymoon.”

I see you Mrs Laich! #honeymoon A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

The couple later posted a selfie while they dined at a brunch.

Brunchin' with my huzzzbin' ???? #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have not revealed their honeymoon destination, but according to E! News, the couple previously talked about plans to travel to the Seychelles and later to Kenya. A return trip to Africa has definitely been on Julianne Hough’s bucket list. The pro dancer recently told Parade she wants to go back to Africa after visiting the country with her then-fiancé last year.

“[Brooks] and I went to South Africa last year,” Julianne told Parade.

“That was amazing. We’ll do maybe Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ethiopia next.”

Julianne Hough has not revealed how long she’ll be away celebrating her newlywed bliss, but it’s long enough that she called in some favors from pals to keep her website up and running.

On her official blog, Julianne wrote: “While Brooks and I are away getting our honeymoon on, I’ve enlisted upon some of my closest confidants to keep you informed and entertained. They’ve got some good stuff up their sleeves! I’ll be reading along with you. See you when we get back!”

Hopefully, Julianne and Brooks will continue to post pics from their dream vacation so fans can ride along with them.

