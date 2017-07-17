Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr tied the knot with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel last May and now details of the intimate wedding have been revealed by the bride herself.

In the latest edition of Vogue, the 34-year-old Australian native opened up about her elegant and very private nuptial with the 27-year-old multimillionaire. In an interview, Miranda shared a glimpse of her demure wedding gown: a custom-made, long-sleeved satin masterpiece adorned with lilies by Dior Haute Couture.

According to the newly married Kerr, the sophisticated wedding gown was inspired by the iconic Grace Kelly, who wore an almost similar design back in 1956 during her wedding to Prince Rainier of Monaco.

The now-famous satin wedding gown was created by Dior’s first-ever female artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. Apparently, just months after Spiegel popped the question to Kerr, she immediately met with Chiuri and offered her the job. Maria agreed, making Miranda’s bridal gown the first project for the fashion house.

Miranda gushed about her custom Dior wedding gown, adding that its design has a deeper meaning. The supermodel explained that she had a lot of fun in the fashion world and that she used to be more “wild, free, and bohemian,” adding that this period of her life calls for something “more pulled back.”

“A dress that fully covers you creates a sense of purity and mystery.”

Thank you Maria Grazia Chiuri and @dior for creating my dream wedding dress ✨❤️???????????? A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

Aside from Miranda, both Evan and her son Flynn wore custom Dior suits for the special day. Kerr’s 6-year-old son with actor Orlando Bloom served as the ring bearer during the ceremony. He also joined his mother and new stepfather for their first dance as a married couple.

The power couple, who exchanged vows in the back garden of their Brentwood, California, mansion, invited less than 50 of their closest friends and family members to witness their union.

Such a magical day ????❤️???? A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

Guests present at the wedding ceremony included Miranda’s parents John and Therese, her brother Matthew and his husband James Wright, as well as her grandparents. The event was also attended by “high-profile attendees and some models.”

Meanwhile, Kerr’s ex-husband Orlando Bloom, who she divorced in 2013, was reportedly not in attendance.

According to reports, the guests arrived in black limousines and vans with heavily tinted windows. Apparently, they were picked up at “secret checkpoints” before being driven to the couple’s mansion.

✨❤️✨ A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

The decorations during Miranda and Evan’s wedding reportedly impressed their guests for being lavish and classy. A large marquee structure was erected in the couple’s back garden, which was also decorated with farmhouse tables, white benches, and thousands of pink roses.

Guests also enjoyed Miranda’s signature dish: a slow-roasted chicken scented with turmeric and lemon, which the caterers replicated. Apparently, Kerr personally cooked the dish for her husband only.

Miranda and Evan managed to keep their wedding ceremony as private as possible, thanks to a white canopy covering the garden.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]