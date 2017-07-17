Corey Simms’ Twins Bond With His Youngest Daughter Remi After Their Family Vacation With Wife Miranda Simms

Corey Simms’ twins enjoyed an outing with their youngest sibling, 1-year-old Remington, over the weekend.

Following a family vacation with his wife, Miranda, Corey Simms’ twins, 7-year-old Ali and Aleeah, continued to spend time with Remington, and on Instagram, Simms’ father, Jeff, shared a sweet photo of the three girls.

In the picture, which was posted on July 16, Ali and Aleeah were each seen holding one of Remington’s hands as they walked together in a parking lot.

“I love this pic of my granddaughters!” Jeff Simms wrote in the caption of the image.

While Corey Simms and his wife, Miranda, aren’t too active when it comes to social media, Simms’ dad often picks up the slack and frequently shares new photos of all three of his children.

Although Corey Simms and Miranda are known to take weeks-long breaks from social media at times, they shared tons of photos from their family vacation last week, including images of Simms’ twins playing in the sand and enjoying a meal together.

Corey Simms and Miranda got married in June 2013 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Remington Monroe Simms, in November 2015. Since then, they have been a family of five but share their responsibilities to the twins with the girls’ mother, Leah Messer.

Corey Simms and Miranda Simms embarked on a family vacation earlier this month and while it is unclear where they spent time, they clearly had fun with their girls on the beach.

Corey Simms and his ex-wife, Leah Messer, appear to be doing well as they continue to co-parent their twins after years of turmoil. As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Messer lost custody of her twins years ago but was ultimately able to regain shared custody with Simms in 2016.

Leah Messer also shares a younger daughter, 4-year-old Adalynn, with her second ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.

To see more of Corey Simms, his family, and his co-stars, including ex-wife Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, Jenelle Evans, and Kailyn Lowry, tune into tonight’s Season 8 premiere of Teen Mom 2 on MTV at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Corey Simms/Twitter]