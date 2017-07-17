Jenelle Evans Has ‘Lost All Respect’ For Mom, Won’t Allow Barbara In Life Until She Gives Her Custody Of Jace

Jenelle Evans and her mother, Barbara Evans, will both be seen during the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2 but according to a new report, fans shouldn’t expect to see the two women on good terms.

While in New York City to do press for Season 8, Jenelle Evans admitted that she’s “lost all respect” for her mom.

On July 15, Jenelle Evans opened up about the strained relationship between herself and her mother, who was granted custody of her 7-year-old son back in May, and explained to Us Weekly magazine that they only talk to one another about Jace’s schedule.

Years ago, Jenelle Evans signed her custody rights over to Barbara because she couldn’t handle raising a child on her own. Now, despite her efforts to regain custody of Jace, she’s been unable to. That said, Jenelle Evans was recently awarded visitation with her oldest child.

As Jenelle Evans explained, she is “frustrated” with Barbara and doesn’t understand why she won’t simply give her custody of Jace. Evans even said that she told her mother she would not allow her back into her life until she gives her back her son.

“As long as I don’t have Jace, I don’t see us having a real relationship,” Jenelle Evans said.

Jenelle Evans went on to tell Us Weekly magazine that things have gotten so bad between herself and her mother that she’s insisted that MTV does not film with Barbara under any circumstances. She’s also planning to refuse to film with Barbara for the upcoming episodes of the show.

As for the upcoming eighth season of the show, Jenelle Evans confirmed that she and her mother will not be seen together on screen and when it comes to Barbara’s role on the show, she expects it to be extremely limited.

In other Jenelle Evans news, the longtime reality star is currently planning to get married to fiancé David Eason on September 23. The couple began dating two years ago and share one child together, daughter Ensley Jolie.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into the premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 tonight, July 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

