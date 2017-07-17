Donald Trump Rants Against Fake News Media – Trying To Save Donald Trump Jr. From Russia Scandal

Donald Trump’s alleged Russia collusion during the 2016 presidential election took another turn when the president’s son Donald Trump, Jr. released emails exchanged with a Russian lawyer to find dirt on Hillary Clinton. The POTUS has recently taken his opinion to Twitter and called out fake news media for disdaining his son Donald Trump, Jr.

President Trump wrote on the social media platform against the injustice towards covering the alleged Russia scandal. He said that his 2016 presidential election competitor Hillary Clinton was allowed to get the questions to the debate but Donald Trump, Jr. “is being scorned by fake news media.” He also pointed out Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 deleted emails scandal.

The 45th president of the United States further said through his tweets that fake news media houses are using phony unnamed sources that are harming democracy of the country. He also called out fake news for “highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting.”

In one of his tweets, President Trump thanked his former campaign adviser Michael Caputo, who assured during his recent interview that there was no Russia collusion in the 2016 presidential election. During his appearance on the recent Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly on NBC News, Caputo added that for a first time presidential candidate, such a meeting set up by Russian lawyers could not raise red flags since they have no experience in how to handle such things.

“For an experienced campaign operative? Yeah, it should have raised a red flag. For a family member, for a first-time candidate for president of the United States in a whirlwind like we were in? I’m not surprised.”

However, Caputo did add that Donald Trump, Jr. made a mistake, and he would not repeat it if given a chance. CIA veteran John Sipher said the meeting set up by Russian lawyers with a promise to provide information on Hillary Clinton was “like human fishing,” and the Trump campaign fell for it.

“They’re putting bait out there to see if you’re willing to swallow it. And [the] Trump campaign team swallowed it whole.”

The entire Russia election scandal has garnered a lot of scrutinies. Donald Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow said on air recently that if the meeting was illegal then why did Secret Service do nothing and added that it was not “nefarious.” However, in a recently released statement by the Secret Service agents, it is clear that president’s son was not under their charge.

“Donald Trump Jr. was not a protectee of the USSS in June 2016. Thus, we would not have screened anyone he was meeting with at that time.”

[Featured Image by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images]