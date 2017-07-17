Farrah Abraham’s Net Worth Didn’t Go Down Due To An Alleged Loss On Her Hollywood Hills Home

Farrah Abraham’s former boyfriend, Simon Saran, is setting the record straight about the recent sale of the Teen Mom OG star’s Hollywood Hills home.

After a TMZ report claimed the longtime reality star purchased the home for $845,000 put $100,000 in it, and sold it for $860,000, Saran took to Twitter to tell fans that Farrah Abraham didn’t actually lose any money on the home. In fact, he claims she made money.

As he explained to fans on July 16, Farrah Abraham didn’t put $100,000 into the home and also collected eight months of rental income when she owned it.

According to TMZ, Farrah Abraham initially listed the Los Angeles home for $950,000 but because it didn’t sell, she dropped it to just $845,000. In the end, she was awarded with more than her lowered list price.

As soon as Simon Saran came to the defense of Farrah Abraham, many fans wondered why he would stand up for her after their public falling out earlier this month. In turn, Saran explained the the “truth is the truth.”

As fans may have seen, Farrah Abraham came to blows on Twitter last week after she began dating other men for the upcoming MTV series Single AF. Although Saran denied being mad about her role on the show, he made it clear that MTV was wasting their money and suggested she hadn’t yet found love.

A post shared by KING SIMON (@simon_23_saran) on May 31, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Since the start of production on the upcoming series, Farrah Abraham has been sharing tons of photos of herself and her dates and traveled to several countries, including France, Australia, and England. Meanwhile, Simon Saran has remained in the United States and seemingly embarked on a new romance.

A post shared by KING SIMON (@simon_23_saran) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran dated on and off for a few years before calling it quits months ago during an episode of Teen Mom OG. Then, a short time later, the former couple sparked rumors of a reconciliation when they traveled to Jamaica to celebrate Abraham’s birthday together.

No word yet on a premiere date for Farrah Abraham’s new show, Single AF.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]