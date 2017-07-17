Brad Pitt Left ‘Heartbroken’ After Sienna Miller Pumps The Breaks On Their Rumored Romance

Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller have faced months of rumors regarding a possible romance but now, according to a new report, things have allegedly cooled off between them.

As a source explained to NW magazine, via Yahoo7 Be, Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller were enjoying a “casual summer romance” weeks ago and reportedly got “cozy” during the Glastonbury music festival in England last month. Now, however, Miller has allegedly pulled the plug on their relationship.

What’s worse? The actress has reportedly been caught flirting with someone else.

On July 17, Yahoo7 Be discussed Sienna Miller’s recent night out with The Kills guitarist Jamie Hince, who is also the ex-boyfriend of model Kate Moss.

Brad Pitt is reportedly “heartbroken” that his rumored relationship with Sienna Miller has ended and when it comes to Miller’s potential romance with Hince, the NW magazine source said it was “obvious” that the pair had chemistry and weren’t just friends. The outlet also noted that Miller was not acting as someone would who was in a relationship.

Last month, rumors began swirling which suggested Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller had been flirtatious with one another in a VIP after-party area after attending the Glastonbury music festival.

“[Brad Pitt] and Sienna couldn’t keep their hands off each other, touching and stroking each other at every opportunity. They seemed really intimate,” a source told The Sun at the time.

While Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller were both photographed at the event, they were seen separately and when Miller was asked about the rumors of a possible romance, she quickly dismissed the relationship speculation as “silly.”

Brad Pitt’s rumored romance with Sienna Miller allegedly began weeks ago. However, he never actually confirmed their alleged relationship nor has he confirmed any other post-divorce relationship.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began their relationship over a decade ago after being cast alongside one another in the 2005 thriller Mr. & Mrs. Smith. As fans will recall, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship was highly controversial when it began due to Pitt’s now-ended marriage to Jennifer Aniston.

Throughout their years-long romance and two-year marriage, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie welcomed six children, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

In addition to his rumored romance with Sienna Miller, Brad Pitt has also been linked to Margot Robbie, Kate Hudson, Marion Cotillard, and Jennifer Aniston in recent months.

