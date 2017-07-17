‘Scandal’ Season 7 To See Olivia Pope’s Death, Final Season Confirmed By ABC’s Bigwig

The last season of Scandal is set to terrify its huge fan base after one of the show’s major characters was hinted to face death when the series returns.

Olivia Pope, the protagonist of the hit drama series Scandal, could be murdered in the premiere episode of the show’s seventh installment. This thriller idea came from a blind item posted by Michael Ausiello of TV Line.

Ausiello said that the showrunners of a popular TV show are rumored to kill off a fan-favorite character, adding that the death would jump back two months. Apparently, the subsequent episodes would continue to chronicle the eight weeks leading up to the character’s death all while dropping clues about the suspect.

Scandal joined the list of nine original shows from different networks that hinted to wipe off its most famous characters. To make the guessing game easier, the blind item gave fans a narrowed lists of tv shows — The Exorcist, The Blacklist, Supergirl, Blindspot, Scorpion, Designated Survivor, NCIS, Elementary, and of course, Scandal.

Amid the mystery of the said report, Kerry Washington’s role is highly considered to meet her demise when Scandal returns for Season 7. This is likely possible after it was announced that the show’s upcoming installment will be its last.

ABC’s Entertainment President Channing Dungey confirmed that the political thriller is only set for seven seasons. She revealed that the decision came from the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes, adding that she wanted to wrap up the hit series after a seven-season run.

“I do think that audiences, especially fans and Gladiators, who are as loyal to Scandal as they have been, are going to want the story to end in the way that Shonda intended to.”

Meanwhile, Kerry revealed that Olivia Pope will definitely not have a happy ending with former President Fitz Grant (Tony Goldwyn). Apparently, he doesn’t have any tasks in the White House anymore, making their meetings less constant than before.

There were even claims that Olivia might end up rekindling her romance with Captain Jake Ballard (Scott Foley) instead.

With an expected death in Scandal Season 7, fans couldn’t help but anticipate what other twists and turns will transpire on the show, especially since it’s about to bring down its curtain soon.

Scandal Season 7 returns to its Thursday night timeslot in September.

