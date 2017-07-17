Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Allegedly Pregnant – Jennifer Garner Devastated With Baby News

Ben Affleck’s girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, the SNL producer, is allegedly pregnant. The baby news has reportedly devastated the Batman vs Superman actor’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Affleck and Shookus’ romance is on fire. With so many details unraveling about their hidden romance, it is recently reported by Woman’s Day that Affleck is soon to become a father again. Apparently, the 37-year-old SNL producer, Lindsay Shookus, is pregnant. The report claims that the Pearl Harbor actress Jennifer Garner is devastated by hearing the news.

The baby news is said to have shocked the 45-year-old actress, who has three children with Affleck. It is further reported that the concealed love affair of Ben Affleck and Lindsay is made public only to announce in the near future of Shookus’ pregnancy.

The report also added that the news “will undoubtedly rock Jennifer Garner to her core.” The SNL producer has reportedly already moved in with the Batman vs Superman actor. Affleck and his new girlfriend have also made a visit to the doctor’s clinic. However, no official comments are provided as of this writing regarding speculated pregnancy news of Ben Affleck’s girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

A source from People magazine reported that Affleck and Shookus wish to take their relationship slow, but it is moving quickly and they are going strong. The television producer is said to be not affected by fame, as she already knows a lot of people who are more popular than Ben. The report said that Lindsay must have felt a strong connection with Affleck “that she felt was worth risking a lot for.”

Affleck and his new girlfriend are reported to be dating since 2013, but the Batman vs Superman actor’s close friends are maintaining that the duo got involved rather recently, once they were officially separated from their partners.

Ben Affleck and Jenifer Garner are still focusing on co-parenting their three kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. Garner and Affleck started dating in mid-2004 on the set of the film Pearl Harbor. The now-estranged couple married on June 29, 2005, in a private Turks and Caicos ceremony. Affleck and Garner announced that they will be getting divorced in mid-2015 but did not file it legally until April 2017. The duo seeks joint physical and legal custody of their children.

