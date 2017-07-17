Delta Airlines Hits Back: Calls Ann Coulter’s Insults ‘Unacceptable And Unnecessary’

Delta Airlines hit back at conservative commentator Ann Coulter who launched a two-day Twitter tirade after she was booted out of a seat with extra leg room on a Delta flight.

In an ironic twist of fate, Coulter’s ordeal came after she expressed her famously unusual opinion in April when Dr. David Dao of Kentucky was violently dragged off a United Airlines flight that was allegedly overbooked.

When it was later revealed that Dr. Dao was a convicted criminal, Coulter said that the Vietnamese national – accused of trading narcotics prescriptions for sex – should be deported from the United States.

“Sorry about the dragging. But convicted pill-mill doctor should be deported.”

On Saturday, July 15, Ann Coulter was subjected to her very own airline seating misfortune after which she revoked her rating of United as “the worst airline in America” and gave the title instead to Delta Airlines.

The reason for Coulter’s anti-Delta diatribe was a seating change imposed on her by airline staff. Ann was allegedly evicted from her seat – for which she had paid an extra $30 for additional leg room – to make way for another passenger.

Delta claimed that pre-boarding confusion was “inadvertently” to blame for Coulter’s seating shift while the airline was trying to meet the needs of multiple passengers requesting extra leg room.

According to an airline spokesperson, Delta officials were alerted to Coulter’s grievances shortly after she began tweeting on Saturday.

“The airline’s social media and customer care teams made several attempts to connect with her to apologize for the seat mix-up; however, they did not hear back from Coulter until Sunday evening.”

Ann was allegedly offered a refund of the $30 she paid for her preferred seat.

Coulter recorded the entire event in a series of images and video footage, which she later posted onto Twitter so that her 1.6 million followers could leave their own comments about Delta’s actions.

The blustering Twitter assault on Delta Airlines began at roughly 6 p.m. on Saturday and extended into Sunday night when Coulter became livid after losing her premium seat to a fellow passenger whom she described as having dachshund-like legs.

More than 32 seemingly angry tweets by Coulter followed her inconvenience on a flight from New York to Florida. Coulter tweeted an image of the woman who took her seat, adding that “@Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here’s the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat.”

.@Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here’s the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat: pic.twitter.com/iDNB8xXXOd — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

The conservative commentator fumed at the young woman, insisting that “if it was so important for the dachshund-legged woman to take my seat, she should have BOOKED THE SEAT IN ADVANCE. Like I did.”

"Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @Delta?' Flight attendant: "I don't know.” pic.twitter.com/a0M1faZXMu — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Coulter, 55-years-old and six feet tall, tweeted insults at Delta flight attendants, criticized the airline’s employee recruitment and training procedures, and complained about the WiFi service.

According to Coulter, a Delta employee “snatched” the ticket from her hands and allegedly demanded that she move to another seat without “explanation, compensation or apology.”

During her Twitter onslaught, Coulter referred to some of the Delta crew members as “Nurse Ratchets” – alluding to the main villain in the classic 1975 film, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, as reported by the Washington Post.

Initially, Delta Airlines’ Twitter account responded to Coulter’s first rant by writing: “Hey, Ann! I’m very sorry you had to change your seat on board today! I would like to look into this further. I understand how this must be extremely frustrating, Ann. I’d like to extend my sincere apology.”

Nevertheless, Coulter continued to tweet admonishing content about Delta to her Twitter followers.

On Monday morning, shortly after midnight, the airline hit back at Coulter for maintaining a barrage of comments that was described by Delta officials as “unacceptable and unnecessary.”

@AnnCoulter We're sorry you did not receive the preferred seat you paid for and will refund your $30. (cont.) — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary. — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

Despite the airline’s indignation at Coulter’s disparaging remarks, she launched a second tirade in the early hours of Monday morning.

I have been the picture of politeness. If I treated customers they way @Delta does, I'd deem "facts" impolite, too. https://t.co/XnM1L16Yru — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017

$30! It cost me $10,000 of my time to pre-select the seat I wanted, investigate type of plane & go back periodically to review seat options https://t.co/eaj1QOpvHq — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017

If you thought it was about $30, @Delta, why didn't you give this woman $30 and let me stay in my PRE-BOOKED, ASSIGNED seat? pic.twitter.com/sR1g8tuRWX — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017

Does your union hate you, @Delta? Not really worth spending all that money on planes when @Delta gate staff give your seat away. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Coulter even went so far as to ask Florida radio host Joyce Kaufman to invite her onto the show so the two of them could call the CEO of Delta Airlines together, supposedly in an attempt to get answers from the company while live on air.

At the risk of being "insulting," I want to give the @Delta CEO a factual description of how his (very talented) employees treat customers. https://t.co/sbAdxYq607 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017

As Coulter persisted in chiding Delta Airlines, social media users started to weigh in on the situation. Some users were quick to mock Ann for having spent her entire weekend ranting about the airline over, what some would say is, a mere $30.

Hanna Flint hinted at potential racism and xenophobia by tweeting: “Go ahead and say it Ann, they gave it to this brown woman. That’s what offends you.”

Gillian Brockell, a former flight attendant, defended Delta when she wrote: “I can say there are a lot of ’emergency’ reasons to put a family together. Most likely a death in the family. Which is confidential info they wouldn’t be able to share with a dissatisfied passenger.”

Nevertheless, some of Ann’s fans jumped to her defense.

Hilarious! @Delta cowardly hides behind its employees and non abused customers to excoriate the customers it abuses! @AnnCoulter https://t.co/hrOhnKfLuZ — The Daily Rash (@Thedailyrash) July 17, 2017

Look at the facts! Delta and united both treat their paying customers with total discrespect . Combined with delays and cancellations ! — Robert L. Garnick (@Gimmeabreak1) July 17, 2017

Delta Airlines’ seating policy can be found on their website. The policy explicitly states that “Delta accommodates the seating requirements of customers with certain types of disabilities,” which might lead to seating changes regardless of whether someone has pre-booked a seat.

