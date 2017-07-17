Bohemian Rhapsody is officially happening, and it looks like the Freddie Mercury biopic starring Rami Malek will begin production much sooner than expected.

Bohemian Rhapsody has finally been greenlighted by 20th Century Fox under the production of Graham King’s GK Films. Bryan Singer has officially signed on to direct Rami Malek, who might need to take some time off from working on Mr. Robot Season 3.

The good news was announced by Queen Online, confirming that both Malek and Singer have officially signed on to the movie. According to the outlet, the Freddie Mercury film will recreate the band’s most memorable moments, including their performance at Live Aid back in 1985. The script is reportedly being written by Anthony McCarten, who had previously worked on The Theory of Everything.

So when exactly will Rami Malek start filming for Bohemian Rhapsody? The film is expected to begin pre-production in the UK this week. Principal photography is expected to happen around London by September. Hopefully, this could mean that the biopic will be completed by mid-2018 to make sure it remains on schedule for release later next year.

It looks like Rami Malek is already preparing for his role as the iconic rock singer. Queen guitarist and drummer Brian May and Roger Taylor claim that the Night at the Museum actor is “utterly dedicated to the project.”

Rami Malek may have already nabbed the role of Freddie Mercury but the other band members have yet to be cast. There is no confirmation yet on who will portray May, Taylor, or bassist John Deacon. Bohemian Rhapsody might also be looking for extras to play concertgoers in the film.

Bohemian Rhapsody is not the only project Rami Malek has lined up in the future. The Egyptian actor is set to appear alongside Charlie Hunnam in the remake of the Steve McQueen classic Papillon. In addition to that, Malek is expected to reprise his role as Eliot Alderson in Mr. Robot Season 3, although there is no confirmation from USA Network on the show’s air date.

Find out if Rami Malek has what it takes to play Freddie Mercury. Bohemian Rhapsody is scheduled for release on December 25, 2018.

