‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Valentin Is Forced To Reveal Nikolas Is Alive After Spencer Accuses Him Of Murder

General Hospital spoilers say that Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) will be devastated when Spencer Cassadine (Nicolas Bechtel) tells her that her father, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), murdered his father, Nikolas.

Charlotte’s reaction to Spencer’s accusation is understandable. The suggestion that her father is the cold-blooded monster who killed Nik and orphaned Spencer is unexpected and shocking from her perspective. Despite the fact that Valentin has a reputation for villainy, Charlotte has known him only as a loving and caring father.

General Hospital spoilers say that Charlotte’s distress following Spencer’s accusation will force Valentin to try to clear his name by revealing the truth to her. He will reveal the truth that General Hospital fans have long suspected, that Nikolas did not die on Cassadine Island in Greece but went into hiding.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Nikolas faked his own death with help from Valentin on Cassadine Island. He had earlier tried to fake his death as part of a bid to escape from Port Charles after stealing diamonds from his wife, Hayden Barnes.

Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) and Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) tracked him down to Cassadine Island in Greece where he supposedly plunged to his death after being shot.

However, it now appears that Nikolas had colluded with his uncle Valentin to fake his death and that he is hiding in Greece, but it is uncertain whether he remains in hiding of his own will or whether he is being forced to stay in hiding.

Regardless, fans have suspected all along that he did not die on Cassadine Island because his body was never recovered following the alleged accident.

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Nikolas might have faked his own death with Valentin to escape burdensome personal responsibilities. The collusion between Nikolas and his uncle, Valentin, was convenient for the two because while Nikolas was seeking to escape his life, Valentin was scheming to take over the family name and legacy.

The indication that Nikolas did not die on Cassadine Island prepares the ground for his return to General Hospital. His return will have a drastic impact on the lives of many people in Port Charles.

For instance, Laura (Genie Francis) will be shocked to learn the truth and will also be very upset that she has been forced to raise Spencer alone, while Nikolas went into hiding in Greece.

Lulu (Emme Rylan), who is currently locked in a custody fight with Valentin, will not be able to use the argument that Valentin is not fit to have custody of their daughter because he is a murderer.

Fans will also want to know how the news will affect Nik’s wife, Hayden Barnes, who has since entered into a relationship with Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton). Her relationship with Nik before he disappeared might have been ambivalent, but the two did have a connection.

Nik’s return will also have consequences for Valentin. The impact of Nik’s return on Valentin’s life will depend, partly, on what actually transpired between them that led to Nik faking his own death and on whether he has stayed in hiding for so long voluntarily or under compulsion.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty]