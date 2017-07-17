‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Beta Registration Start Date, New Playable Character Announced At EVO 2017

The Dragon Ball FighterZ beta launch, as well as a new addition to the roster of playable characters, has been announced during this year’s Evolution Championship Series.

Players of the game from Bandai Namco Entertainment were treated to an exciting announcement after producer Tomoko Hiroki took the stage during EVO 2017.

According to Tech Times, Hiroki unveiled a new trailer that showcases Trunks as an addition to the roster of playable characters for the game as well as the beginning sign-ups for the Dragon Ball FighterZ beta for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One set on July 26, 2017.

Donning his familiar blue Capsule Corp. jacket, Trunks is shown fighting other characters such as Frieza, Vegeta, and Cell in the trailer for the 2D fighting game developed by Arc System Works.

Based on the report, the fan-favorite character is the seventh from the nine playable characters set to be unveiled by the developer. That is, of course, if Goku, Gohan, and Majin Buu shown in the character portraits at the end of the trailer are included in the roster.

To bring those who haven’t been updated on the roster up to speed, GameSpot created an online gallery of the Dragon Ball FighterZ characters that have been confirmed so far.

Included in the list is Cell, a major antagonist in the Dragon Ball Z anime that was featured in the Androids arc. Those familiar with the long-running show know that Cell is relatively the most powerful Android created by the mad scientist Dr. Gero as he was created with genetic attributes that he can use to his advantage.

Trunks, who was recently added to the list, is described as Vegeta and Bulma’s son from the future who used time traveling from an alternate timeline where Androids wreaked havoc. Also introduced in the Androids arc, Trunks first appeared after the Frieza saga to warn Goku and the other Z fighters of the dangers posed by the Androids created by Dr. Gero.

Frieza has also been confirmed for the upcoming Dragon Ball FighterZ beta. According to GameSpot, the character’s final form a.k.a. Golden Frieza will be featured in the game.

Vegeta, the Saiyan’s crown prince and Trunks’ father, has also been added to the roster. This particular character is the perfect example of a villain’s capability to change heart as he discovers that he is capable of fighting alongside the Z fighters against Frieza.

What do you think of this Dragon Ball FighterZ update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bandai Namco Entertainment America/YouTube]