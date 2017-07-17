What Is Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Poland And Germany Schedule, And When Are Children Joining Them?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are jetting off to Poland and Germany, on their continued “charm offensive.” Unlike their trip to France, the couple are bringing along their two adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Their five-day trip is filled with a variety of cultural activities, memorials, as well as meet business leaders and locals.

Although the schedule has been set for William and Kate, at this time, there has not been any forthcoming information on which events that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte will arrive in Warsaw at midday.

The Cambridges will be officially greeted by President Duda and the First Lady at the Presidential Palace, in Warsaw. It may be assumed that the entire family will be there to be greeted by the President and First Lady.

William and Kate will visit Warsaw Rising Museum. The couple will tour the museum and meet with veterans before lighting candles in memory of those involved in the Rising.

William and Catherine will visit the Heart, in the Warsaw Spire building. Here, they will meet young entrepreneurs, and visit the incubators, tech market-place and pitching sessions from Polish start-ups. According to the press release, this event will mark the beginning of a “Warsaw-London bridge” initiative that aims to help small, and up-and-coming Polish businesses access London’s unique opportunities, with the intention to help the young businesses scale up to become global players.

The Duke and Duchess are expected to visit Orangery in Łazienki Park in the evening. The couple will attend a Queen’s Birthday Party hosted by the British Ambassador, with 600 invited guests expected. Prince William is expected to give a speech at this event.

July 18, the Cambridges will go from Warsaw to Gdansk, Poland.

William and Catherine will visit the former Nazi Germany Concentration Camp, Stutthof. This is a camp where men, women and children were imprisoned and 28,000 Jews died. There, the couple will meet former prisoners of the camp.

Will and Kate will next visit the Gdansk central market square. Here, they will sample Goldwasser, a local Gdansk liqueur, as well as a traditional Polish pierogi at a street party. In addition, they will see the work of local artists and watch amber craftsmen at work, as well as enjoy the music of local musicians.

The Duke and Duchess will next visit the Gdansk Shakespeare theater. The couple is expected to see a special performance, with the retractable roof opened. Afterwards, the couple will meet local Poles from the art and media world.

William and Catherine will visit the Gdansk European Solidarity Center, where they will meet the founding members and tour the museum there.

Willam and Kate will walk through the Gdansk shipyard gates, where the 1980s protests were held. Then, they will lay a wreath at the foot of the Solidarity Monument, before returning to Warsaw for the evening.

July 19, the Cambridges will go from Poland to Germany.

The Cambridges will leave Warsaw, Poland and arrive to Berlin, Germany, where William and Catherine will have a private meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

William and Catherine will visit the Brandenburg Gate. Here, they will say greet the crowds gathered on Pariser Platz in front of the Gate. This could be a picture perfect time for Prince George and Princess Charlotte to join their parents.

William and Kate will then go to the Holocaust Memorial, where they will tour the museum before walking through the Memorial itself.

The Duke and Duchess will visit Strassenkinder. This is a children’s charity that supports homeless children, as well as young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. Here, the couple will meet some of the children. Then they will meet those involved with the Robert Enke Foundation, which raises awareness of mental health issues, not unlike the Heads Together organization that William, Kate and Prince Harry have formed this year.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine will meet President Steinmeier at the Bellevue Palace, located in Berlin’s Tiergaten district.

William and Catherine will attend a Queen’s Birthday Party held in the gardens of the British Ambassador’s historic residence. Here, Prince William will give a speech, his second of this tour.

July 20, the Cambridges head to Heidelberg for a day trip, and back to Berlin for an evening reception.

William and Catherine will most likely take the one-hour flight from Berlin to picturesque Heidelberg, where they will visit the Heidelberg German Cancer Research Center. Here, they will visit the stem cell research lab and meet the talented researchers.

Will and Kate will head towards the central market square of Heidelberg, viewing the beautiful ruins of the Heidelberg castle. Here, a makeshift British-German market will be set up, offering local food and drink.

William and Catherine will visit River Neckar, where the couple will have a rowing rematch. They will be joined by from both Cambridge and Heidelberg. Cambridge has been a sister city to Heidelberg for over 50 years.

The Duke and Duchess will return to Berlin, where they will attend a reception in the vintage mirrored hall of Clärchens Ballhaus. Here, the couple will play hosts to a reception for the creative artists of the area. This includes “exciting” new names in the world of technology, fashion, as well as art and culture. There is no indication if there will be any sort of David Bowie tribute, as the late British singer moved to Berlin and created some of his most innovative work there.

July 21 is the last day of the charm offensive, where the royal couple plan on visiting Hamburg, Germany’s second largest city.

William and Kate will presumably fly to the city, before visiting the Hamburg Maritime Museum. Here, they will “celebrate” the joint efforts in science, between the United Kingdom and Germany. This year, the focus is on oceans.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine will visit the newly opened Elbphilharmonie. At the “Elphie,” the couple will join the orchestra on stage, before listening to a special performance by the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra. Here, the audience will be filled with children from all over the city. They are invited in hopes to inspire them to aspire to grow up become a concert musician. This could be a perfect opportunity and setting for Prince George and Princess Charlotte to join their parents.

On their last stop, William and Kate will take a boat down the River Elbe to their final tour destination, the home of Airbus. Here, they will tour the complex where 12,000 people work, from designing to manufacturing the airplanes. The couple will meet both German and English apprentices. They will visit final assembly line of an A320 aircraft and view the cockpit of a near-complete plane.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and their entourage, will leave Germany.

Currently, there is no report on who will be accompanying the popular family. Before their last family trip to Canada, the Inquisitr reported that an entire “glam squad” traveled with the family. This included their “supernanny,” Maria Teresa Turin Borrallo, Kate’s fashion stylist, and hair stylist, and personal secretaries for both Prince William and Duchess Catherine. The invaluable staff kept the family looking picture-perfect and on time for the cornucopia of scheduled functions.

Many people are anticipating adorable photos of both Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as what fabulous and fashion forward looks that Kate Middleton will wear to charm those in Poland and Germany.

