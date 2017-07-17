HBO GO Crashes During ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere, Causing Uproar Of Furious Fans On Twitter

HBO GO crashed just as the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones is supposed to be aired, igniting fury among fans who are relying on the streaming service to watch the show.

Many subscribers of the entertainment company’s streaming program are disappointed at the unexpected hurdle they encountered during the much anticipated season opener of the Emmy-winning series.

In fact, according to Mirror UK, many GOT fans took to social media to express their fury at the unlucky timing that HBO GO happened to encounter technical difficulties just as the show’s Season 7 premiere is about to begin on July 16.

“I have waited over a year for Game of Thrones. And now HBO is not working. 2017, slayer of my dreams,” one of them wrote on Twitter.

After hundreds of subscribers sent their complaints over Twitter, HBO GO’s official tech support page on the microblogging platform admitted that they have been having technical issues with the streaming service, particularly for those who live in Latin America.

However, HBO GO users from different cities in the United States reported that they haven’t been able to use the streaming service even though they do not live in the affected area.

I know we talk a lot about immigration in the US, but I didn't know NYC was part of Latin America #hbogofuckyourself — notDanRadcliffe (@notDanRadcliffe) July 17, 2017

Some even used familiar scenes from Game of Thrones to accurately express how they truly felt after realizing that HBO GO failed and that they won’t be able to watch the series premiere after waiting for more than one year since the Season 6 finale was aired.

WTF HBO GO latinoamerica @HBOGOhelp #GoTS7 is about to start and your servers are still down!!! pic.twitter.com/Stim7s24eQ — Tenshi (@tenshi_kun88) July 17, 2017

Others made fun of the situation by likening the situation in HBO GO’s tech support room at the time of the crash to a famous GOT battle sequence where where Jon Snow is preparing to fight hundreds of foes in the “Battle of the Bastards.”

Hbo go trying to handle the influx of users rn #GameOfThronesS7 pic.twitter.com/cACbc2ubhy — Jamie Downie (@jwdownie) July 17, 2017

Tommen Baratheon’s suicide was also one of the most used GIFs in expressing how fans felt during the HBO GO server crash.

As far as the social media posts indicate, users of HBO GO from Latin America were supposed to be able to watch the Season 7 premiere of the Game Of Thrones by 10 p.m. E.T.

Thankfully, the blue carpet premiere in Los Angeles for the show’s return to HBO went without any hiccup as almost all the stars of the show were present except Emilia Clarke, the Hollywood Life reported.

