‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’ Season 2 Release Date In Anime: Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Manga Spoilers

The Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2 release date can’t come any soon, especially after how the anime ended Episode 13 with hints about the other world. Fortunately for anime-only watchers, the Dragon Maid manga branched out into spin-off series, so the source material continues to be released. There is also a Dragon Maid OVA anime coming up later in 2017, giving hope to the possibility of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Season 2.

Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Manga Has Enough Content For A Second Season?

Manga creator Coolkyoushinja is one busy mangaka. He has written over a dozen manga series and contributed to various manga anthologies. Some of Coolkyoushinja’s most popular published works, I Can’t Understand What My Husband Is Saying, Komori-san Can’t Decline!, and Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, have been adapted into anime. His works usually focus on the “slice of life” category although the Dragon Maid anime incorporated elements of action and fantasy. According to Anime News Network, Coolkyoushinja is currently working with fellow mangaka Yasu on a new manga series titled Diotima Manual: Kamisama-tachi no Ren’ai Daikō (Agent of the Gods’ Love).

The Dragon Maid manga series began serialization in Futabasha’s Monthly Action magazine in May of 2013. The English translation is licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment, and so far, the English version is up to Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Volume 4. The fifth volume in English is scheduled to come out on November 14, 2017. English readers will almost be caught up at that point since Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Volume 6 was the last book to be released in Japan in July of 2017 (the Japanese version of Volume 5 came out in December of 2016).

The adventures of the Kobayashi family continue to expand in the manga. A spin-off manga, Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon: Elma OL Nikki (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Elma’s OL Diary), by Mitsuhiro Kimura began serialization in Monthly Action in December of 2016. According to Crunchyroll, Kimura also launched another manga spin-off series, Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon: Kanna no Nichijou (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Kanna’s Daily Life), earlier in 2017. The main storyline also continues to be serialized on a monthly basis, and occasionally the creator tweets out previews of upcoming story events.

All in all, there’s just enough manga source material available to create Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Season 2, assuming the premise is expanded upon with anime original content. The anime series ended with a visit to Kobayashi’s family home, but the majority of Episode 13 was based on Chapters 19 and 20 of Volume 2 when the Emperor of Demise appeared (the anime version was actually way more epic in its portrayal). The anime did adapt many events out of order, borrowing slice-of-life sequences from later volumes, but overall the main plot of the second season has four volumes of source material to draw upon.

Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Season 2 Release Date

As of this publishing, anime production studio Kyoto Animation has not announced anything official about the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Season 2 premiere date may occur.

Sales numbers are always the primary issue with anime committees, and so far, the Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Blu-ray sales numbers in Japan have done just okay on the Oricon list. According to MyAnimeList, the sales numbers put the first volume of the Dragon Maid Blu-Ray disc sets in the top four, selling 2,330 copies. Conventional wisdom holds that selling over 3,000 in the first week is necessary to guarantee the second season of an anime. However, in this case, the Blu-ray came out in the middle of the sales week, and there are plenty of other revenue streams. This means the prognosis for a second season is a “maybe,” but it’s possible international sales will make a new season worthwhile.

The current anime adaptation is also technically not finished being released yet. Known as Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Episode 14 by some fans, there are seven special OVA (Original Video Animation) episodes that are coming out from March through September of 2017. Each of the OVA episodes will be two minutes long and are not connected directly to the main story.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2 Spoilers From The Manga

The anime adaptation expanded on the story greatly, including whole episodes that were anime original content. For example, the Little Match Girl play in Episode 10 is entirely original, and the school sport’s festival was originally a parent’s day school event. The anime also adapted many of the manga chapters out of order. For example, the flashback showing Tohru and Kobayashi’s first encounter on the mountain came from the manga’s fourth volume.

Some changes also mixed up main plot points. The anime ended shortly after Tohru’s father abducted her, but in the manga, Lucoa and Fafnir were concerned and immediately checked up on Tohru in the following dodgeball chapter. The anime shifted that scene to the dodgeball fight in the fourth episode, which meant the two dragons’ concern lost most of its intended meaning.

Otherwise, one thing that manga readers agree upon is that the main plot became relatively dark after Tohru’s father was introduced. That’s not to say the emphasis for the anime won’t be on light-hearted slice-of-life shenanigans. Chapter 33 of the manga will be the basis for a hot springs episode that was hinted at in the first season (it’s doubtful the anime version will be as sexually explicit as the manga). There are also chapters that focus on ordinary matters like nursing a sick person, sleeping habits, arm wrestling tournaments, and even a flower viewing party.

The Kobayashi household will also add a third dragon roommate in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2. Ilulu (or Iruru) is a female dragon who is known as an extremist among the chaos faction. At first, all she wants to do is kill Tohru and destroy things. Tohru might be slightly more powerful, but Ilulu has no problem with targeting the people of the city as a distraction in a fight. However, it’s Tohru’s concern toward humans that makes Ilulu want to know more about humanity.

Much of Ilulu’s story arc focuses on her hatred toward humans. Any kindness that Kobayashi shows is assumed to be a trick, but there is a reason for Ilulu’s animosity. When the dragon was younger, she used to play with humans in the other world. But then humans invaded the dragons’ land, and it’s implied that her parents were killed by humans during the attack. She was told by other dragons that humans are enemies and the only choice is to wage war.

However, Kobayashi ends up saving Ilulu from a harmony faction dragon named Cremene the Slaughterer. This dragon is obsessed with purging the world of evil, and he acts as judge, jury, and executioner. But Kobayashi stands up for the young dragon, and Cremene is dispatched by Tohru.

The next thing you know, the series goes from dark themes to the usual silliness. Ilulu has trouble adapting to her human surroundings and can’t even control her physical appearance properly. Eventually, Tohru asks what she wants to do with her new life in the human world. In response, the loli dragon declares, “I wanna breed with Kobayashi!” As the author puts it, this “evil dragon” doesn’t “hold back on the sex appeal,” so her amorous attention tends to get out of control. (It turns out dragons can magically change their genitals and their human bodies are simply idealized forms based on their preferences.)

It’s difficult to say where in the manga that Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2 will find an ending. Based on the first season, it’s highly likely the second season will include anime original content, and the manga spin-off series may serve as a source for some episodes. Fans should simply hope that the Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Season 2 release date comes sooner rather than later.

[Featured Image by Kyoto Animation]