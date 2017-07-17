Nick Viall Supports Vanessa Grimaldi At Fundraiser, Shows Couple Is Still Going Strong

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi met and fell in love on The Bachelor. There have been rumors that they were not doing well, but the couple is doing a great job of squashing these rumors. E! Online shared that Nick was just seen proudly supporting his fiancé as she did a huge fundraiser to raise $30,000 for special education, which is really important to her. Vanessa was working as a special education teacher in Canada before she started on The Bachelor and moved to LA to live with Nick.

This was Vanessa Grimaldi’s first-ever fitness fundraiser Sunday for her charity No Better You. Nick was by her side as she raised money that will go to open up a sensory room in two to three schools in the Montreal area. Vanessa was very happy with the results of the fundraiser. You know that this won’t be her last considering how well it went for her.

Nick Viall even went to his Instagram page raving about how great she did at the fundraiser. In the post, he called her “babe” and said he couldn’t be more proud. Nick and Vanessa were both all smiles in the pictures they posted, and there is no reason to think that they are not going to make it.

After proposing to Vanessa Grimaldi at the end of The Bachelor, Nick Viall went straight to do Dancing With the Stars. It is hard on any couple to go from one reality show to another, but these two seem to be pushing through and still doing okay. Right now, they haven’t revealed any wedding plans, but they are living together in LA and seem to be doing great. They are showing the world that there is no reason to worry they will be over anytime soon.

Couldn't be more proud of my girl @vanessagrimaldi30 for raising over 30k in her first fundraising event for @nobetteryou. Congrats babe!! #happy #proud #charity A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jul 16, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

Are you surprised to see how well Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are doing? Do you think that these two will end up getting married?

Couldn't be more proud of my girl for using her platform for such a great cause and starting the @nobetteryou foundation. Benefiting special education programs. Her first fundraising event is July 16th in Montreal. Check out @nobetteryou for more details #foundation #summer A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

