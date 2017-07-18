Orlando Bloom Puts Waitress Dating Days Behind For His Son, But Katy Perry Seen With Potential Boyfriend

Orlando Bloom is still quite the womanizer at the age of 40. But, for now, it looks like he is done dating waitresses for his son. Flynn Christopher Bloom, the only son between Orlando Bloom and his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, is already six, and it looks like Pirates of the Caribbean wants to see him grow up.

This time last year, the 40-year-old actor was frolicking nude with Katy Perry. Their Mediterranean vacation was interrupted with overwhelming amount of press when the paparazzi captured him paddleboarding without his swimming trunks on.

But this year, instead of spending his time with women, he decided to take Flynn out on a father-son trip.

“The 40-year-old star was all smiles as he picked his six-year-old up from an airport and headed to a train station in the South of France,” reported Mirror UK. “The British-born star looked utterly delighted to be spending some of the summer away with his son, and could be seen wearing a paternal smile as they strolled side-by-side, pulling their luggage along.”

Maybe it was time for them to bond as Flynn’s mother, Miranda Kerr, recently married Evan Spiegel, the founder of Snapchat. Despite their seven-year age gap, it looks like they found happiness in the union.

Such a magical day ????❤️???? A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

As for Orlando Bloom, his days of gallivanting are not over. Just this past May, he hit the tabloids when he hooked up with a waitress at a famous club called Chiltern Firehouse, frequented by A-listers from all over the world. This made the news, not only because it was just two months since he split with Katy Perry, but because it got the waitress fired.

But from the Page Six‘s sources, it sounds like they knew that it was going to be a one-night fling.

“They spent a passionate night together — but neither expected it to be any more than what it was,” the insider said.

But when the actor found out that the rendezvous got her fired, he did the right thing.

“Orlando got her number from the Chiltern Firehouse in London and called to make sure that Viviana [Ross] was okay,” he continued. “The call will have come out of the blue — he is a gentleman and he genuinely had no idea what had happened after he left the Chiltern Firehouse.”

Meanwhile, Katy Perry doesn’t seem too bummed that she is single. Not only is she going through a career transformation, but she is also spending her evenings flirting with beautiful Italian men, who filled the role of being boyfriends for a night.

The 32-year-old singer was seen “cosying up to a handsome mystery man” during her night out in an Italian nightclub. The same night, she kissed the Spanish singer Guido Lembo playfully on the lips. Let’s hope that neither of these guys turn up completely naked on her paddleboard!

Katy Perry shows off her beach bod in striped bikini in Italy https://t.co/cUSiSBySAB pic.twitter.com/aJ1TQO2nKw — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 11, 2017

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]