Aaron Carter’s DUI Arrest: Singer Opens Up About Charges, Disses Brother Nick Carter On Twitter Statement

Aaron Carter’s DUI arrest caused quite a stir online as the 29-year-old singer finally shares his account of what happened as well as his reaction to his brother’s Twitter post following the incident.

According online arrest logs from the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, the pop singer, who became popular during the 1990s, was arrested on Saturday together with his girlfriend, Madison Parker, after allegedly driving under the influence (DUI) as well as being in possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia.

On top of that, the couple reportedly resisted arrest, which is why they were also charged with obstructing law enforcement, as reported by Variety.

According to the outlet’s account of the incident, Aaron Carter’s DUI arrest happened at 7:55 p.m. E.T. on Saturday where he was pulled over along Route 385 in Cornelia, Georgia. On Sunday afternoon, Aaron was released after paying $4,610, while Parker remained in prison.

Shortly after news of the arrest emerged, Aaron’s brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter posted a message for his baby brother on Twitter, expressing his willingness to help in any way.

“To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” he wrote.

However, Nick’s statement was met with an unexpected reaction as fans, as well as Aaron himself, called him out on posting his thoughts on social media instead of actually reaching out to his brother following the now-trending news on Aaron Carter’s DUI arrest.

You should probably reach out in person to tell him this instead of putting it out on social media. — Terese Fluhrer (@TereseQuarberg) July 16, 2017

In his post, the younger of the Carter brothers shared a screenshot of his statement on Twitter where he talked about what he thinks about Nick Carter’s Tweet.

Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/XaiKqUeXxh — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

“If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” the 29-year-old singer wrote.

“That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”

Other social media users seem to agree with the younger Carter on this one, as some called out the Backstreet Boys member’s attempt at making Aaron Carter’s DUI arrest into a publicity stunt.

THIS. Not everything has to be out there as a PR stunt, Nick. If this is family related, it's YOUR business, not ours. — Notorious B A Bs (@TDot_Babs) July 16, 2017

Additionally, the statement from a rep for the 29-year-old pop singer on Twitter, which first came to light via a report from Entertainment Tonight, also revealed Aaron Carter’s account of what really happened during his DUI arrest.

Based on the statement, Carter and Parker had been on the road to promote his latest single, “Sooner or Later,” when they stopped at an Auto Zone in Cornelia, Georgia.

“After being at the store and requesting help to get his alignment fixed, he was arrested inside by several police officers with aggression. The police also revoked his rights to have an attorney,” his rep said.

Moreover, Aaron Carter’s DUI arrest was also deemed to be a discriminatory act on the part of the police officers, as per the statement from his rep.

“The video from Auto Zone will prove that Aaron was not in a moving vehicle while arrested and charged with a DUI,” the rep continued.

“He feels his ‘celebrity’ was targeted and an attorney will be retained in this matter.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]