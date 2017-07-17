‘Naked And Afraid’ Season 8 Puts Survivalists In The Middle Of The Ocean

Naked and Afraid returns with an all-new season at the end of this month. In Season 8, the challenges are set at another level, with the two survivalists to be thrown in an open ocean. They will be stranded for 21 days on a raft in the middle of the ocean.

Naked and Afraid Season 8 premieres on July 30 at 10 p.m. on the Discovery Channel, and for the first time ever on the show, one woman and one man will be left to survive in the sea infested with sharks and jellyfish. If finding food, shelter, and water in the wild has proven to be a challenge in the past, this season sounds extra difficult. Will they make it to Day 21?

The network has also announced a two-night event for Naked and Afraid. There will be special Naked episodes on August 2 and 3 at 9 p.m., which will be followed by a new survival show, Darkness, at 10 p.m. Fans of the reality series would also get to watch how YouTube star Corey Williams and pro surfer Anastasia Ashley were able to survive 14 days in the wild, with a special season finale on August 3.

“No one does survival better than Discovery Channel – with experts surviving 21 days without food, water, shelter, clothes, and now – without their most valuable sense… sight.”

In Darkness, three participants are trapped inside underground cave systems for six days. Without their sense of sight, they need to find each other in pitch black and work as a team to find their way out into the light. The show is inspired by NASA and Special Forces’ sensory-deprivation training, which tests the participants mental and physical survival. According to experts, six days is the maximum for sensory deprivation before the survivalists lose their mind. If they fail to meet the goal within six days, they will be pulled out, as reported by People.

Advanced infrared, thermal, and remote imaging technologies enable the show to document such a project. Darkness will be produced by a special team, specifically trained to document the events with minimal interference. The participants will also be outfitted with cameras that do not emit light so they could document their own experiences.

The survivalists have diverse backgrounds and reasons to participate in Darkness, according to the press release. One is a female navy survival instructor who wants to take this opportunity to improve her skills and a male firefighter who does not like being told he can’t do things.

[Featured Image by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery Communications]