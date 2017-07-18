Abby Lee Miller’s Prison Food: ‘Dance Moms’ Star Shifts From Fine Dining To Canned Tuna And Spam

Abby Lee Miller checked into FCC Victorville prison last week to start her one-year and one-day prison sentence for her fraud and money laundering charges. The Dance Moms star is expected to change her expensive lifestyle inside the clink since she will only have limited perks in the commissary.

The 50-year-old dance instructor and choreographer rose to fame as the resident mentor in the hit Lifetime show back in 2011. Abby Lee Miller then started to expand her brand using her famous name and the popularity of her Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) Elite Competition Team members, like Maddie Ziegler.

With the success of Dance Moms, Abby Lee Miller’s pocket also started to grow. Since money wasn’t an issue with the famously tough dance teacher anymore, it was only a matter of time before she rubbed elbows with the elites.

However, Abby Lee Miller will have to change her expensive taste buds because the prison store will not be offering fine dining meals to satisfy her cravings. In fact, the Dance Moms star will have to settle with limited options like canned albacore tuna for $1.80, spam for $1.30, and Ramen noodle packages for $0.25.

The ALDC mentor can spend her $3.45 in the commissary for cola and $0.80 for hot & spicy pork skin chips if she wants a quick snack. Abby Lee Miller can also purchase a couple of items in the stock list for her personal needs like a mirror for $2.20, lotion for $10.25, and ear wax removal for $5.20.

Come on in and stay a while!!! Welcome to my crib! Lol! #aldcproud #aldcalways #2017danceconcert #aldcla #paintthetownred #ALDC A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Abby Lee Miller is certainly not one to shy away from admitting that she loves money, so her new life in prison is definitely a huge change from what she was used to. Although the millionaire Dance Moms star has enough money to buy whatever she wants and needs, being in jail means that she has to follow all the rules and deal with them.

However, the huge lifestyle change is something that Abby Lee Miller has already prepared for. The Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition star underwent counseling prior to her 366-day sentence. She reportedly hired a former law enforcement official to help her gear up for her long stay in prison.

[Featured Image by Keith Srakocic/AP Images]