Kris Jenner has been enjoying her luxurious European getaway with her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, amid Rob Kardashian’s legal drama against ex-fiance, Blac Chyna. The famous momager is now facing criticism for allegedly leaving her son behind, especially in such difficult time.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared to be having the time of her life as shown on some of her Instagram posts during the past few days. Kris, who is vacationing with Corey in France, has been giving ample updates to her fans on social media, showing off her fancy getaway.

On Monday, the 61-year-old reality star took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself basking in the sun on a yacht deck. The mother-of-six enjoyed a refreshing drink while rocking a zebra-patterned dress matched with a hat and sunglasses.

Last week, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch shared a candid shot of herself while strolling the streets of south France. The socialite donned an all-black, off-the-shoulder dress matched with fashionable glasses.

Kris was also spotted out on a lunch date with her friends at Eze-Sur-Mer on Thursday. The reality star sported a sexy black bikini under a sheer coverup and accessorized it with a $2,000 Chanel tote bag.

Joyce Bonelli, the famous makeup artist of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is also vacationing with Kris and Corey. Interestingly, Bonelli shared a “carefree” snap of Kris while partying on the yacht. Jenner looked glam with her colorful Pucci mini dress and diamond bangles.

#yachtlife #blessed #its5oclocksomewhere A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

Despite the fun-filled theme of Kris’ recent Instagram posts, the reality star was quickly bombarded with criticisms, questioning the timing of her getaway. Some pointed out that as a mother whose son is currently facing a serious legal battle, she should be staying home and supporting him every step of the way.

Some even claimed that Jenner appeared to not pay attention to Rob and the situation he’s in and only cared about herself.

However, sources close to Kris and the family immediately dismissed the claims, adding that the trip had already been planned even before Rob’s online meltdown. It was pointed out that even if Kris is away, the momager made sure to provide assistance for her son by hiring lawyer Robert Shapiro.

Other members of the family also expressed their support on Kris’ time off. In fact, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram a few days ago and gushed about her mom, adding that she deserves to take a break from the hectic schedule she has. She also thanked Kris for being the “most incredible mommy anyone could ask for.”

To the gorgeous Queen- thank you for loving us as you do! Thank you for being the most incredible mommy anyone could ask for! I love you mommy!!! You shine from the inside out! You being happy makes us happy!! ???? cheers to the Queen ???? you deserve to love your life!! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

Kris has yet to publicly comment on Rob’s revenge porn and legal battle. However, Entertainment Tonight revealed that she was the most “mortified” member of the family over Rob’s actions.

Sources also added that Kris hopes to set an example to her son, particularly on how she handled the controversy with Caitlyn. Apparently, Kris has never publicly defamed her ex-husband and never said a bad thing about her in the media — a far cry from Rob’s all-out social media attack.

“Kris never publicly defamed Cailtyn in their relationship or what happened after. She never said one unpleasant thing about Caitlyn in the media. Kris handled that situation with class, and she was hoping Rob would follow that example.”

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]