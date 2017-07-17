Danielle Stislicki Update: Social Media Continues to Keep Missing Woman’s Case Alive

Although it’s been over seven months since Farmington Hills, Michigan, woman Danielle Stislicki vanished without a trace, her family, friends, and supporters have not given up hope that she will be found. They have kept her case alive and in the public eye on social media with postings that involve events and gatherings honoring the missing woman in an effort to bring her home.

The Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page is the source for all things related to Danielle, and has been almost from the day she vanished. The page has been extremely instrumental in helping with the search for her and spreading the word about different events that highlight Danielle’s plight. Numerous photos of Danielle, fliers, posters, and other information and updates regarding her case fill the informative Facebook page.

Also highlighted on the Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page are internet reports regarding the missing woman’s disappearance and what is being done in an effort to find her, including a recent one by Tagdef.

According to Tagdef, social media and hashtags are playing an important role in making the public aware of missing person cases. This includes Danielle’s case, in which the hashtags #finddani and #LightTheWayForDani have become well-known across the web.

Social media has kept so many informed about Danielle’s case, including the recent developments that have taken place, such as the arrest of a man who was questioned regarding the disappearance, although his arrest was for an alleged incident not related to Danielle’s disappearance.

Floyd Galloway, Jr., 30, was arraigned on several charges just weeks ago, including “kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation,” according to Fox 2. The next scheduled hearing in the case is to take place on August 1.

The charges faced by Galloway stem from an alleged attack that reportedly took place on September 4, 2016. WXYZ reports that a 28-year-old woman told police that while jogging down a bicycle path in a Livonia park, she was grabbed around the neck by a man, who also struck her on the side of her face. According to WXYZ Detroit, police say the man tried to drag the woman toward a nearby river, attempted to take off her clothes, and “told her he wanted to have sex with her.”

The woman was able to get away after flagging down a passing vehicle for help, but by the time police arrived on scene, her attacker had fled.

On December 22, 2016, Galloway’s Berkley home was searched in relation to Danielle’s case, and Click on Detroit Local 4 News learned several items were removed from the residence, including a mattress.

Galloway had once worked as a security guard for the building in which Danielle was employed.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner, after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday, and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives, and found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being five-feet, five-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website, there are social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,375, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,375.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]