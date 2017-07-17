Brad Pitt’s Children Are Everything To Him, But Their Time Together Remains Limited

Brad Pitt is used to spending tons of time with his children but since splitting from Angelina Jolie last September, his time with their kids has been extremely limited.

As fans will likely recall, Brad Pitt was accused of getting physical with his oldest son, 15-year-old Maddox, during a plane flight from France to Los Angeles and ultimately, he was targeted with a couple of child abuse investigations by the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI.

Although Brad Pitt was later cleared of all charges, he has yet to be seen with his kids publicly and the children continue to spend the majority of their time with their mother.

As Brad Pitt continues to be limited to the amount of time he is allowed to see his six kids, including 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, he is reportedly doing tons of self reflection and growing as a person as he realizes what is most important in life.

According to a report by Hollywood Life on July 16, Brad Pitt doesn’t get to see his kids each day so when he does see them, he does his best to make the most of each minute and remain present as they grow. As for how they spend their time together, the outlet went on to reveal that the actor prefers to enjoy time with his kids at his house where there aren’t as many outside distractions.

The children are everything to Brad, they always have been, but even more so now that he doesn’t have them with him every day,” a source explained to Hollywood Life.

Brad Pitt is currently living in his former marital home in Los Feliz as his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, lives nearby with their kids.

The Hollywood Life source went on to reveal that Brad Pitt is determined to make each of the moments spent with his kids count and noted that the actor is completely dedicated to being the best father he can be.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways last September just weeks after celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary. Since then, the pair have kept their distance publicly as they attempt to co-parent their large family.

[Featured Image by Kris Connor/Getty Images]