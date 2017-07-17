Justine Ruszczyk Damond’s Facebook Photos: 40-Year-Old Australian Shot To Death Through Minneapolis Cop’s Door

Justine Ruszczyk Damond is getting plenty of attention pouring into Facebook over Justine’s plight after the 40-year-old Australian woman was shot to death by a Minneapolis police officer. Damond had called police for help after Justine reported a potential assault on Saturday evening behind her home. According to the Star Tribune, the officer who shot Damond was in the passenger seat when the officer shot and killed Damond through the driver’s side door. Ruszczyk was wearing her pajamas when the woman from Sydney, Australia, was killed.

Damond’s killing is causing more questions to arise about exactly what happened in her Fulton neighborhood after she called Minneapolis authorities for help. Reports that the police officers’ body cameras were turned off is also causing outrage by some people giving feedback about the incident on social media. Australian outlets are posting news about the shooting, and her fiancé, Don Damond, is also gaining attention on Facebook after the fatal incident. Don returned from a business trip in the wake of the fatal shooting.

According to witnesses, Justine approached the police squad car, with Damond talking to the driver when she was shot and killed by the police officer in the passenger seat. Not only were both police officers’ body cameras turned off turning the shooting that took place around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, but the squad car’s camera also did not record the shooting. Investigators are looking for any video of the shooting of Justine. Meanwhile, Ruszczyk can be seen in the below video, titled “Justine Damond 7 2 17.”

Justine was preparing to marry Don, and the well-liked woman began to use the name Justine Damond.

Don Damond can be viewed on his LinkedIn page, and Justine’s LinkedIn page is now unavailable.

#JustineDamond @MayorHodges Why were police body cams switched off during fatal shooting of Australian woman? Us Aussie want to Know. pic.twitter.com/Sr5SF3nZIt — Brandi Saari (@brandilmelb) July 17, 2017

Photos of Justine and Don from Facebook have been published by Heavy.

Justine’s death was dubbed a deeply disturbing one by Betsy Hodges, the mayor of Minneapolis. Damond’s death has caused heightened tensions since July 15 and resulted in the two Minneapolis police officers being placed on paid administrative leave.

US cops just murdered Australian woman #JustineDamond, who ran meditation workshops at a Spiritual Community. https://t.co/EXdofM9lI6 — Jaraparilla (@jaraparilla) July 17, 2017

The below Facebook video shows 22-year-old Zach Damond, son of 50-year-old Don, speaking about Justine – a woman he called his best friend. Justine was preparing to marry Don in August.

As reported by Heavy, Justine’s death is front-page news in Australia.

Warning: The below video might contain disturbing language.

[Featured Image by KARE/AP Images]