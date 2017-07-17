‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 9: Deeks And Kensi’s Wedding May Not Happen Soon

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 will see some major changes, and it is expected to introduce new dynamics between the characters. Moreover, it is also set to explore the post-engagement phase of Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks’ (Eric Christian Olsen) relationship. The latest spoilers reveal that the newly engaged couple will have to deal with some wedding hurdles before they decide on the big day.

In the previous season finale, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) finally got engaged. In a reversal of the traditional roles, the former surprised Deeks by getting down on her one knee at a crime scene and slipping a ring — the pin from a flash bang grenade — on his finger. When Deeks protested, Kensi shut him up by saying that it was 2017.

She also told him that life was really short, and she did not know how much time either of them had left, but she knew that she wanted to spend the rest of what she had with him. Deeks, who had unofficially proposed to Kensi three times and never heard a yes from her, said yes without any hesitation.

It may not be the most romantic proposal, but the couple’s relationship finally entered the engaged zone. And NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 is likely to see the two planning their wedding, although they might not walk down the aisle at the beginning of the new season. Entertainment Weekly (EW) reports that Deeks will find it difficult to tell his mother that he and Kensi are engaged, and it will result in some wedding hurdles.

“Kensi and Deeks will have some wedding hurdles as Deeks is hesitant to tell his mother that they are engaged.”

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 finale also saw Sam (LL Cool J) taking a break to take care of his kids. He lost his wife, Michelle ( Aunjanue Ellis), in the penultimate episode. Sam is expected to be a changed man when Season 9 premieres in the fall.

The hunt for Tahir is on. Watch the #NCISLA season finale now: https://t.co/wMOxzeTnj5 pic.twitter.com/0VWN4gQd8d — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) May 15, 2017

Chris O’Donnell, who plays Callen, believes that Michelle’s death is a life-changing loss for his character’s partner. He tells Parade that he thinks that Callen and Sam will become closer to each other.

“I’m curious to see what [showrunner R. Scott Gemmill’s] going to do with that because it [Michelle’s death] has to change Sam. If I had to guess, I think that it will only draw them closer. Sam has always been Callen’s family, along with Hetty (Linda Hunt), but this is life-changing as they say.”

NCIS: Los Angeles returns to CBS with Season 9 on Sunday, October 1. The new season of the series will be something of a reset, according to R. Scott Gemmill.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]