’90 Day Fiance’ Speculation: Fans Believe Paola Mayfield Got Plastic Surgery

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Paola Mayfield is looking a lot different. She showed on a recent episode that she got her hair dyed blonde, but that isn’t all that people are noticing from her this season. In Touch Weekly shared that the fans are now speculating that she may have had plastic surgery done.

Paola moved to Miami from Oklahoma to work on her modeling career. She made it very clear that she didn’t like being in Oklahoma, but she also said that the move was for a job. Now Paola Mayfield looks totally different, and the fans are shocked by the big changes.

Everyone started to notice the changes during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. There are a few things that fans have been discussing thinking that she got done. One thing people have noticed is the size of her breasts, and they feel like she got these done, which of course could help her modeling career. Her nose and lips also look a bit different, which is causing some speculation. The fans really do want to know, but Paola is ignoring any questions about it for now.

At this time, there is no proof that Paola got plastic surgery done, but she does look different for sure. The only thing she has admitted to on the show is that she did something different with her hair. The fans saw her do that on an episode.

An old one ❤️with my handsome man who stole my heart! Yes, You @russ_mayfield #russandpao #90dayfiance #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #sillycouple A post shared by Paola Mayfield (@paola_mayfield) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Now, Paola Mayfield is living in Miami, but her husband Russ followed her. She made it clear Oklahoma wasn’t where she wanted to be, but that didn’t change the fact that she wanted to be with Russ. Their marriage has been through some ups and downs, but Paola is constantly posing with him on her Instagram, and it looks like they are pushing through and doing okay. Only time will tell whether their marriage is going to last.

Happy 4th of July!! Today is my fourth 4th of July here in America???????????????????????? celebrating with @russ_mayfield ????????????????????????wishing you a wonderful time loves. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #russandpao A post shared by Paola Mayfield (@paola_mayfield) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Do you think that Paola Mayfield of 90 Day Fiance got plastic surgery done? Do you feel like she would ever admit to it? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After when they air on TLC on Sunday nights.

