Georgia Teacher Blames Student For Their Sexual Relationship: ‘He Used Me Like A Car Salesman’

A former music teacher from Georgia refused to take full blame for the sexual relationship she engaged in with a 17-year-old male student, but was still ordered to jail on Friday.

Therese Gunn, a 54-year-old high school orchestra instructor, apologized to Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Warren Davis for beginning the illicit affair with the young pupil in March of 2016, according to the New York Post.

However, Ms. Gunn alleged that the teen’s seduction skills were irresistible.

“He used me like a car salesman,” the ex-teacher said of the student’s blame to Judge Davis, who still went on to sentence Gunn to 90 days in jail for the sex crime.

“I don’t find that you’re the kind of person that needs to be warehoused for years,” a somewhat sympathetic Judge Davis responded to the tale of Ms. Gunn’s two-month long relationship with the boy.

“We get those cases and we get them out of society as long as we can, [but] you’re not one of those. But you clearly betrayed the trust that you had of parents, this parent, putting this child in your care.”

In the state of Georgia, nonetheless, it is illegal for an adult in a supervisory position to bed a child of any age, even if they happen to be 17, the state’s starting age for consensual sex.

The student, whose name or age was not named by the Post or the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, was claimed to have stated in court documents that dealing with Gunn “made his adolescence hell.”

“Gunn, who worked as a teacher for 25 years and had been at South Gwinnett since 2002, was arrested in May 2016,” the AJC writes.

“At the time, police said she had held a relationship with the student, whom she taught for three years, for several months. Sexual activity allegedly occurred at the school, at the teacher’s [Loganville-area] residence and at Lenora Park” in Gwinnett County, the AJC goes on to say.

Another interaction between Gunn and the student supposedly took place at the teacher’s home and also involved two teen girls.

At a party thrown at Gunn’s home, the teenagers smoked marijuana, which the teacher allowed. Ms. Gunn also smoked some of the marijuana, as court documents state.

Legal counsel for Ms. Gunn expressed that the teacher shifted the blame to the student because she was regretful of her actions and requested probation.

“She regrets very much the pain she caused to the victim and his family, as well as her own family and friends,” attorney Jim Wall said.

Gunn resigned from her teaching post in April of 2016. The teacher additionally received a 10-year probation sentence after she blamed the student in open court on Friday.

[Featured Image by Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office]