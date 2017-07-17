‘Riverdale’ Season 2 Spoilers: Betty In Danger, Why Lili Reinhart Refuses To Label Series ‘Teen Drama’

With all the exciting spoilers dropping left and right for Riverdale Season 2, October couldn’t come soon enough. Last week, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased that Betty (Lili Reinhart) is in for more trouble when the hit CW series returns on October 11.

On Wednesday, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted yet another spoiler from Riverdale Sason 2, which made fans worry that something terrible is going to happen to Betty.

He tweeted a photo of the first page of the script for Episode 2, titled “When A Stranger Calls,” which showed the comic version of Betty sitting on her desk at Blue & Gold looking at her phone with a surprised expression.

“Riverdale fans, please tell @lilireinhart: DON’T. ANSWER. THE. PHONE. BETTY,” the showrunner captioned the tweet.

It didn’t take long before dedicated Riverdale fans tweeted at Lili Reinhart, even hoping to make #DontAnswerThePhoneBetty a trending hashtag. Although Reinhart didn’t give any additional hints on who the caller might be, she has since retweeted Aguirre-Sacasa post.

As People’s Choice previously reported, Riverdale fans who are hoping for a more upbeat Season 2 are in for a disappointment. Looking at the titles of the coming episodes alone, it’s clear that the second season is heading towards a much darker storyline. The first episode is called “Chapter Fourteen: A Kiss Before Dying,” while the second is titled “Chapter Fifteen: Nighthawks.” Meanwhile, Chapter 16 and 17 are called “The Watcher in the Woods” and “The Town That Dreaded Sundown,” respectively. Just like last season, all of the four episodes were named after movies from the past.

Can't help it. Here's another. A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on May 5, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

In other news, Lili Reinhart recently opened up to Imagista about what it’s like to play Betty Cooper on Riverdale.

“Betty is such a beautifully complex girl, she is not a one note character, she is so much more than just the girl next door. To me, that is super refreshing and I think every character on our show is refreshing,” she said.

???? A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on May 24, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Reinhart said that she’s also thankful to be part of an ensemble that just gets along so well. She also praised Aguirre-Sacasa for being open to their opinions as actors, allowing them to take part in the creative process.

Reinhart also told the website that they didn’t appreciate it when people would label Riverdale as just another “teen drama.” She pointed out that the hit series is “more than a bunch of teenagers sitting around complaining about their problems.” Although there’s still a lot of stereotypical teenage drama in Riverdale, Reinhart said that the series is much more than that.

Riverdale Season 2 premieres October 11 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Getty Images]