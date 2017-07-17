Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are going strong as he continues to film the 13th season of The Voice with Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson.

According to a new report, Blake Shelton may be busy with his filming duties with The Voice, as well as his ongoing tour, but when it comes to his relationship with Gwen Stefani, he continues to prioritize the amount of time they spend together.

On July 16, Hollywood Life revealed that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently embarked on a sunrise cruise, during which all three of Stefani’s sons, Kingston, 11, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, three, were seen. As the report revealed, Gwen Stefani chronicled her fishing trip with Blake Shelton and her kids on Snapchat and at one point, Shelton was heard yelling, “catch that sucker,” as one of her sons attempted to get a fish on his line.

Blake Shelton was also seen helping one of the children bait his line as his girlfriend of nearly two years, Gwen Stefani, enjoyed lounging on their boat. According to the report, Gwen Stefani was sporting her signature red lips during the outing and paired her chic makeup with a red baseball cap.

In other Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton news, the couple reunited at Shelton’s concert at Country Thunder in Craven, Canada at the end of last week. During the show, Gwen Stefani and her three sons were seen dancing and cheering on the singer backstage.

As for what’s next for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, the couple has been targeted with tons of engagement and secret wedding rumors in recent months. However, as Hollywood Life explained, the couple intends to announce their nuptials whenever they take place.

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are surely serious about their relationship, they are reportedly in no rush to say “I do” and are allegedly planning to wait to wed until Stefani’s youngest son, three-year-old Apollo, is older and able to understand the meaning behind a wedding.

To see more of Blake Shelton, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Voice Season 13, which airs on NBC on September 25 at 8 p.m.

