Apple Is Hiring Home-Based Customer Service Reps — Working From Home Isn’t The Only Perk

If you need a home-based job, Apple is hiring customer service advisors who will not only work from the comfort of their own home, they will get some serious perks from the popular technology company. No commute and no dress code are two of the many benefits of working from home, but Apple is throwing in product discounts and freebies to sweeten the pot.

Here’s what you need to know about Apple’s At Home Advisor positions, including training information, work hours, pay rate, qualifications, and how to apply.

Keep in mind, if this job doesn’t pan out, there are a number of other companies hiring work-at-home customer service personnel. According to two recent reports by the Inquisitr, Amazon is hiring full-time home-based customer service employees for the upcoming holiday season, and U-Haul is hiring part-time seasonal reps.

Apple’s At Home Advisor program requires some basic technical knowledge, problem-solving abilities, and it helps if you are familiar with Apple products, including the iMac, MacBook, iPad, and iPhone.

Before you get excited and think you can land the job just because you’re addicted to Apple gadgets, the qualifications aren’t all that simple.

According to Penny Hoarder, you must have a quiet place to work with a desk and “ergonomic chair.” Work hours are between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. CST, although the shifts vary. And yes, you need to be available to work on weekends and holidays.

According to Apple‘s At Home Advisor job description, the company is looking for employees who are “enamored by the way things operate.” Applicants must be able to “analyze and resolve a variety of complex technical issues.”

You won’t make millions working at home, but Penny Hoarder reports that Apple advisors make “between $9 and $12 an hour” and get up to a $600 reimbursement for internet service.

And that’s not the only perk. Home-based employees are given an iMac to use for work, employee discounts on select Apple products, and freebies from the company including a mug, T-shirt, and more.

If you are hired, you will have to take part in an intensive training session, so be prepared to set aside nine hours per day during your first month. Tech Crunch reports that the training takes place over the course of four weeks from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it’s considered a test period.

Learn more about the Home Advisor positions here on Apple’s job site.

[Featured Image by Eric Thayer/Getty Images]