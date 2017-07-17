‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Liz Kidnapped, Sonny Shot, Stone Returns – Mob Violence Escalates

New General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) efforts to get out of the mob are about to blow up lots of lives in Port Charles. Garvey (Rick Ravanello) is back in Port Charles soon and that’s when things turn dark. Remember Garvey tried to punish Sonny down in Puerto Rico by holding Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) at gunpoint. Now Garvey is loose from the Puerto Rican officials that arrested him and is back for vengeance. Plus, by the end of the month, someone shoots Sonny and it changes everything.

Garvey targets an innocent to punish Sonny and Jason

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central for the week of July 24 reveal that someone innocent falls into Garvey’s clutches and a surprising savior comes to her rescue. You might also recall from Garvey’s brief scenes in June in Port Charles and Puerto Rico that he’s holding a grudge because Sonny ordered to have his brother killed. Garvey tried to enlist Julian Jerome (William deVry) in his revenge scheme.

Julian turned him down because he’s staying legit but that didn’t stop Garvey from getting revenge. Julian warned Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) who, in turn, flew to Puerto Rico to warn Sonny and grappled with Garvey himself. Jason wound up shot and Garvey was arrested, but that incident put Jason on Garvey’s radar and that’s important for what comes next.

Friend-to-friend, Jason and Sonny get some help in understanding recent events. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Kkl5d956Hk — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 6, 2017

Elizabeth kidnapped by Garvey, guess who rescues her

Some General Hospital spoilers have leaked that Liz would be kidnapped, but if you read that it would be Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) that kidnapped Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), that’s not true. Dr. O has no interest in Liz and wouldn’t hurt her BFF Franco Baldwin’s (Roger Howarth) sweetie. Instead, it’s Garvey that snatches Liz. Garvey won’t be able to get to Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco), so Liz is his secondary target.

Before Jason beat down Garvey in PR, the other mobster still thought Jason was dead. But now Garvey knows Jason is alive, and likely also knows that Liz is Jason’s baby mama. If Garvey can’t get to Sam, he can take Liz and use her for leverage to punish Jason and also Sonny. Liz’s kidnapping goes down on Thursday, July 27, and Garvey tries to cover his tracks after stealing Jason’s ex.

Carly's face says it all… #GH starts NOW on ABC and you will regret missing it for the rest of the week. #CheckYourLocalListings pic.twitter.com/1JTQgwxAja — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 28, 2017

Carly to the rescue!

Other new General Hospital spoilers from a GH set insider who often leaks details on Twitter reveals that it will by Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) that saves Liz. Carly is no fan of Liz but she would agree that Liz doesn’t deserve to be caught up in the mob mess that Sonny created by whacking Garvey’s brother. Some other GH rumors have cropped up saying Franco would save Liz, but those are not true.

Behind the scenes info from the GH set indicates that Roger Howarth isn’t back shooting new scenes until the week of July 24. That means he won’t be on GH episodes until late August. It’s nice that Carly does the rescuing and they didn’t need a man to rescue them. There are no General Hospital spoiler details yet on the particulars of the kidnapping scheme so Carly and Liz might be taken together.

Exclusive: @GeneralHospital Is Bringing Back @MichaelSSutton as Stone Cates — Find Out When and Why https://t.co/GnhWeXcMtu — TVLine.com (@TVLine) July 13, 2017

Sonny shot – Stone Cates returns

Nathan Varni revealed in a recent podcast that Sam’s illness would lead her to shoot someone and new GH spoilers say it’s Sonny that gets the bullet. After Sonny is shot, he will be in pain and will have some visions of his own. One of these will be Stone Cates (Michael Sutton). If you know your General Hospital history, you know the bond between Stone and Sonny.

Sonny named Morgan after the young man and also donated a fortune to establish the Stone Cates Memorial AIDS Wing at General Hospital in his honor. Michael Sutton has returned now and then since Stone’s death as a ghostly apparition and was last seen in 2010. No doubt Stone will have some solid advice for Sonny on his hoped-for transition from a mob boss to a regular guy.

There's blood on Sonny's hands. And whether he deserves it or not, his life is on the line. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/BrRjuz77RO — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 6, 2017

Can Sonny get out of the mob or not?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny really wants out of the mob but his motivation is about keeping Carly around. It remains to be seen if Sonny can make that happen. Garvey might be one of many threats that emerge because they see Sonny’s retirement as a sign of weakness or that he wants to make a power grab for his territory. There’s also the threat of Sam.

With Sam’s illness causing her to fixate on Sonny and the danger he represents to her family, Sam shooting him should serve as a major turning point in this story. Sonny faces losing those he loves including Carly, Michael, Jason, and Sam if he must stay in the business to protect them. Sonny has big choices ahead, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers.

Be sure to watch the ABC soap to see the groundwork for the big kidnapping plot in these General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 17. Then tune into GH the week of July 24 to see Liz’s kidnapping, Carly’s daring rescue, and Sonny facing off with Sam and a gun, according to these hot General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]