Will Jenelle Evans’ Wedding Be Featured On ‘TM2’? She Speaks Out On Twitter

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are getting married in two months and if fans are lucky, they will see the wedding take place on an upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

Although the nuptials will likely not be featured on the upcoming season of the MTV series, which premieres tomorrow, Evans confirmed that a televised wedding was possible in a post to fans on Twitter on July 16.

“I’m planning on it, we will see,” Jenelle Evans wrote on Twitter after a fan asked if she would see Evans marry Eason on the show.

Jenelle Evans announced on Instagram last week that her wedding would take place on September 23. Around the same time, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup revealed that the longtime reality star would be tying the knot at her North Carolina home. The outlet also stated that Jenelle Evans’ wedding would definitely be filmed for Teen Mom 2.

As fans may recall, Jenelle Evans has been married once before but for some reason, she chose to keep her former husband, Courtland Rogers, off the show. Although the former couple was involved in a months-long relationship, which resulted in a wedding and a miscarriage, Rogers remained unseen and just months into their marriage, Evans filed for divorce.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 14, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating in 2015 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Ensley Jolie, in January of this year. The couple also has two children each from previous relationship, which brings their total to five children.

Jenelle Evans shares three-year-old son Kaiser with her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith and her oldest son, seven-year-old Jace, remains in the custody of her mother, Barbara Evans.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

In other Jenelle Evans news, the Teen Mom 2 star recently shared a series of photos of herself at a bridal boutique, where she was searching for the perfect gown for her upcoming wedding.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, and their co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 8 tomorrow night, July 17, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]