Melania Trump’s White Sleeveless Laser-Cut Dress Shows Off Arm Muscles At Trump National Golf Club [Photos]

First Lady Melania Trump wore a white sleeveless dress when Melania showed up at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 16. The white sleeveless dress was an updated look from the cream sweater and olive cropped pants that Melania wore on Friday, July 14, as reported by the Inquisitr.

As seen in the above and below photos, Melania exited her motorcade vehicle in a white sleeveless dress that showed off her muscles as Mrs. Trump grabbed onto the handle of the SUV to step out. The details of Melania’s dress can also be seen in the below photos as she arrived at the presidential viewing stand during the U.S. Women’s Open Golf tournament. At the hemline of Melania’s white sundress, there was a scalloped and decorative edge. The laser cutout lace-like detail of Melania’s dramatic hemline is reminiscent of the laser cut designs that are growing in popularity.

Melania’s dress also enjoyed a cinched waist, which meant it didn’t need a belt to cinch her waist as she wore the sundress. The edges of the sleeves of Melania’s dress had a slightly scalloped design as well. The bottom of the dress flowed outward as Melania walked in sky-high heels during the U.S. Women’s Open Golf tournament.

Thus far, WWD does not have information on the designer or price of the white sundress.

A closer photo of Melania’s hemline on the white sleeveless dress shows the intricate details of the long hem, which affords a truly summertime feel to the dress.

Additional photos show Melania’s sunglasses that she wore to top off the outfit, once again clutching a phone in her right hand.

The Instagram geo-tagging location named “Trump National Golf Club Bedminster” shows plenty of photos, as seen below, with President Donald Trump over the weekend. However, that same Instagram location doesn’t show any readily findable photos of Melania.

A search for “Sleeveless Scalloped Hem Dress” on the Neiman Marcus website shows plenty of results for fancy dresses, but none that appear to resemble Melania’s white sundress. The website also has laser-cut dresses, shoes and other apparel.

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]