Conor McGregor Allegedly Knocked Out During Sparring While Preparing For Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor has been preparing for his upcoming bout with Floyd “Money” Mayweather scheduled for August 26. The two fighters just finished a four-city press tour in which they both unleashed a whole lot of trash talking to one another.

McGregor, in particular, threw shots at Floyd that some folks and the media viewed as racial insults. Aside from that, he’s continuously vowed that he will win their upcoming fight despite his lack of experience in the boxing ring.

However, on Sunday, boxer Jessie Vargas informed Villainfy Media that “McGregor was KO’d in training,” according to SB Nation.

“He got knocked out in sparring already, man!” Vargas said. “The boxing world is small, it’s a small circle.”

Brandon Rios is the alleged fighter that put Conor on his back during sparring practice. Rios is a lightweight with a professional boxing record of 34 wins, three losses, and one draw.

His last fight was in 2015 where he lost to Timothy Bradley. The loss in the bout would end up being Rios’s last fight of his career.

McGregor has never fought a professional boxing match during his career but he’s dominated in the UFC for quite some time. During his time there, he has proven that he packs a powerful punch.

McGregor did, however, have many entertaining moments during the recent four-city tour. It seemed like he was able to win the fan vote over Floyd for the most part. He unleashed a series of jokes that brought laughter to the crowd throughout every event.

Stepping into a boxing ring with a Hall of Fame fighter, however, is a very serious matter. If he wants anyone to take him seriously about at beating a fighter like “Money May,” he has to prove he can at least win a sparring match in training.

If not, then August 26 will be the turnout most boxing fans have projected. He may walk away with the largest payday of his career, but Floyd “Money” Mayweather will be walking away with the most bragging rights at the end of the fight.

Mayweather continues to be projected by many to win the fight, due to his lifetime experience and of course, his undefeated record of 49-0. A record that Floyd makes sure everyone remembers just in case they were giving Conor any real shot at winning.

