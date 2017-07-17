Aaron Carter Gets Love From Nick Carter After DUI Arrest: ‘I Am Here And Willing To Help You Get Better’

Aaron Carter has gotten some brotherly support from Nick Carter since his arrest in Georgia for driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana possession. E! Online reports that Nick reached out to his younger brother via Twitter to show that he will be there for him during this difficult time.

“To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” Nick wrote on Twitter.

“Family isn’t always easy, be we’re all here for you.”

As E! Online notes, Aaron Carter used to be the opening act for his brother’s group, The Backstreet Boys. They also starred on their family’s reality show, House Of Carters. His addiction issues have been well documented in the press. In 2005, The National Enquirer published photos of him smoking weed. In 2011, he entered a rehab facility and spent a month in treatment. He was arrested for pot possession three years earlier in Texas.

As Us Weekly notes, Aaron Carter opened up about his addiction issues in an episode of Oprah Winfrey’s Where Are They Now series. During the interview, he revealed that he started drinking heavily after he appeared on Dancing With The Stars in 2009. Aaron placed fifth in the competition.

He’s also revealed that he and his brother, Nick, haven’t always been close in the past.

“My brother and I have always had an up and down relationship,” he said in an interview with Us Weekly, earlier this year.

“We’re brothers — what do you expect? We both do the same thing too, so there’s always going to be an underlying competition.”

Aaron Carter was arrested for DUI, marijuana possession and released on bail. His girlfriend remains in jail. https://t.co/DINGK8AWhq pic.twitter.com/IFqle9quFD — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 16, 2017

Aaron Carter was arrested on Saturday night along with girlfriend Madison Parker. According to TMZ, he refused a breathalyzer test at the scene of the arrest. His official Twitter account tweeted that he wouldn’t be able to make it to a gig in Kansas because of “transportation issues.”

Aaron Carter said ‘you won’t catch me getting any DUIs’ the week before he got a DUI. https://t.co/FHINtK73d5 pic.twitter.com/dAhd4tatSI — Complex (@Complex) July 16, 2017

“Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City,” the tweet said. “He promises to come back soon. He apologizes to his fans in KC and Mix93.3”

According to an interview that Aaron gave to Hollywood Life in April, he and Madison have been dating for less than a year. She works as a photographer.

