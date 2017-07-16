Mike Shouhed and his former wife, Jessica Parido, are officially divorced and days ago, ahead of the Shahs of Sunset Season 6 premiere, he opened up about their split.

“I feel at peace,” Mike Shouhed explained during an interview with People magazine on July 14.

As fans of Shahs of Sunset may recall, Mike Shouhed and Jessica Parido tied the knot in March 2015 and parted ways just months later after Parido reportedly discovered inappropriate messages sent between Shouhed and another woman.

Parido also accused Mike Shouhed of cheating on her prior to their engagement, and while he initially denied all allegations against him, he eventually came clean during a June 2016 episode of Shahs of Sunset Season 5.

Mike Shouhed and Jessica Parido parted ways with one another in August 2015 and in November of that same year, she filed for divorce and quickly went public with another man in Los Angeles.

Continuing on to People magazine, Mike Shouhed said that his split from Jessica Parido was a very difficult time in his life and noted that the drama between him and Parido was emotionally and mentally draining. He also admitted to feeling an overwhelming amount of guilt because he was responsible for the split.

While Jessica Parido moved on from Mike Shouhed quite quickly, he’s taken a slower approach to moving on. That said, he is dating someone at the moment and fans may get to see him getting back to the dating game on the upcoming season of Shahs of Sunset.

A post shared by Jessica Parido (@jessica___) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Mike Shouhed and Jessica Parido had a very close relationship for nearly a decade but unfortunately, their close relationship wasn’t enough to keep them connected post-split and as Shouhed explained, they rarely communicate.

A post shared by Mike Shouhed (@mikeshouhed) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

As for who Mike Shouhed’s new leading lady is, fans will have to wait and see if he reveals his mystery girl on the show. For now, fans can rest assured that she is a very “sweet” girl, as he described to People magazine.

To see more of Mike Shouhed and his co-stars, including Reza Farahan, Mercedes Javid, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, and Asa Soltan, tune into the Season 6 premiere of Shahs of Sunset tonight at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]