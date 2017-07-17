Daenerys Targaryen the Stormborm is set for an unfortunate encounter with the Storm in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 2.

The premiere episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 has already confirmed that the Mother of Dragons is officially the new Mistress of Dragonstone and she is ready for anything. However, it looks like there is one character who is determined to impress a different queen and might decide to attack Dany to nab a “precious gift” in “Stormborn.”

In “Dragonstone,” Daenerys Targaryen finally arrived in the former Targaryen stronghold that was once used by Stannis Baratheon. But before that, viewers learned that Euron Greyjoy has reached King’s Landing and has every intention to marry Cersei Lannister. The Queen of the Iron Throne doesn’t think so highly of her new suitor and declines the marriage proposal. Nevertheless, Euron is undeterred, stating that he will return with a “precious gift” for Cersei in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 2.

But what exactly is Euron Greyjoy’s present to Cersei Lannister? Could it be the dragonhorn that the character wields in A Song of Ice and Fire? Has he captured some of Cersei’s enemies? Although it would be interesting to see the dragonhorn in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 2, it is more likely that Euron will finally show Daenerys Targaryen just how dangerous he can be in “Stormborn.”

There are speculations that Daenerys Targaryen’s first plan is to attack Casterly Rock from two sides. The Unsullied will attack on land while Theon Greyjoy and the Iron Fleet take over from the sea. It’s a plan that could work unless Euron Greyjoy decides to sneak in and defeat the Iron Fleet in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 2.

Theon Greyjoy is expected to escape the carnage but his sister will not be so lucky. Yara Greyjoy is set to be captured by her own uncle along with Ellaria Sand and at least one surviving Sand Snake. Euron Greyjoy might then bring them to King’s Landing to present to Cersei Lannister because villains love unusual gifts.

Will Daenerys Targaryen still manage to keep up a fight in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 2? “Stormborn” will premiere on HBO on July 23.

[Featured Image by Game of Thrones/HBO]