Caitlyn Jenner For Senate? Maybe, The Reality TV Star Is Reportedly Considering A Run For Office

What do Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Donald Trump, and even Kid Rock all have in common? They are all celebs who turned their sights from the red carpet to politics, and they are far from alone. Indeed, now that America is being governed by a former reality TV star, more and more entertainers appear to be emboldened to enter the political fray almost daily. And now reality TV maven and former Olympic superstar Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly throwing her hat into the political ring.

As ABC News reports, Caitlyn Jenner made her (possible) political aspirations known during an interview on the Cats Roundtable” radio show with John Catsimatidis on 970 AM. According to Caitlyn, she might just be moving forward with plans to run for a seat in the California Senate. The news comes just days after rocker Kid Rock let it be known that he (might) be running for a Michigan Senate seen in the very near future.

According to Caitlyn Jenner, she has “considered” a senatorial run because she “likes the political side of it.” As an outspoken Republican and transgender activist (almost an oxymoron), Caitlyn says that she wants to see the Republican party do “a better job” at handling issues that directly impact the LGBTQ community.

“I have considered it. I like the political side of it. If there’s one thing — I work very closely with the American Unity Fund — that their sole purpose, their mission statement is to get the Republican party to do a better job with all LGBT issues.”

In the interview, Caitlyn Jenner indicated that she’s given herself a timeline spanning half a year to determine whether she will be able to do “a better job” on the political inside or from “working the perimeter of the political scene.” If she determines that she would be doing more from the inside, Caitlyn Jenner is seriously considering running for Senate.

“Over the next six months or so I’ve got to figure out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Working the perimeter of the political scene? Or, are you better off from the inside. And we are in the process of determining that. And yeah, I would look for a senatorial run.”

Since her highly publicized male-to-female gender transition, Caitlyn Jenner has become a hugely outspoken and high-profile advocate for the LGBTQ community. Using her fame both in the sports community and as a reality TV star, Jenner found a political platform for herself during the contentious 2016 presidential election. Caitlyn was an outspoken Trump supporter during the election cycle, publicly defending her vote for the unlikely presidential candidate.

However, since Trump has taken office, Caitlyn Jenner has publicly admitted to being disappointed in the POTUS, reports Daily Mail.

So much fun on @theviewabc this week. Also met with Nikki Haley our UN ambassador at the United Nations about the LGBT community around the world. Great meeting. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jul 15, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

In recent days and weeks, Jenner claims to have been contacting the Trump administration directly to discuss LGBTQ issues. She also met with Nikki Haley, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, on Sunday.

If Caitlyn Jenner successfully transitions from reality TV star to politician, she will be one of many who has done the same. In addition to Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, celebs such as Al Franken, Sonny Bono, and even Jerry Springer have all successfully pursued their political careers after being high-profile entertainers.

