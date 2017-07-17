‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere Recap: Daenerys Arrives Home In Episode 1, ‘Dragonstone’

It seemed like the premiere of Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones was taking forever to finally arrive. This was especially true considering the season premiere was delayed due to the fact winter has officially arrived in Westeros and filming on location now needs to occur in colder weather. However, the day has finally arrived, and here’s what went down in Episode 1 (titled “Dragonstone”) of Game of Thrones.

SPOILER ALERT: This article reveals details about Episode 1 (titled “Dragonstone”) of Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

During an interview with News.com.au, Rory McCann, who plays the Hound in Game of Thrones, promised Season 7 is “going to get worse” than previous seasons of the show. Did Episode 1 deliver? You can read on to decide for yourself.

Episode 1 of Game of Thrones opens with Walder Frey. Except it is really Arya Stark wearing Frey’s face. She is hosting a feast for all the Freys to congratulate them — and then poisons the lot. Well, except for the women. After all, someone needs to spread the word about what happened here. Arya then heads on to King’s Landing in an effort to also cross Cersei Lannister off her list. While she doesn’t quite make it there in the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones, she does meet up with a small band of men. Among them is Ed Sheeran. Previously, Sheeran had let fans know he would be appearing in Season 7 of Game of Thrones. Now that his cameo has aired, he told Entertainment Tonight that he liked his scene, although he downplayed how important it was.

“It’s decent. I like it. Nothing exciting happens in this scene, we just have a conversation and that’s kind of it.”

As the Night King and his army of white walkers gather, Bran Stark and Meera Reed make it to Castle Black. Once they realize who Bran is, they let him in. Unfortunately, though, there is no reunion for Bran and his sister, Sansa, in Episode 1 of Game of Thrones.

And, this is because Jon Snow and Sansa Stark are busy planning how they will protect everyone against the Night King. Jon wants everyone to search far and wide for dragonglass, which is known to defeat white walkers. Lucky for him, Samwell Tarly is busy sneaking forbidden books in between cleaning chamber pots at the Citadel and discovers there is a massive stash of dragonglass hidden at Dragonstone.

While all this is going on in Episode 1, Cersei Lannister is calling the North traitors as well as trying to gather a big enough army to defeat everyone she still thinks has wronged her so far in Game of Thrones. Jaime Lannister arrives to tell her about the murdered Freys and about how their brother, Tyrion, has become Daenerys Targaryen’s hand.

In the midst of all this, Euron Greyjoy arrives at King’s Landing, looking to join forces with the Lannisters in the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones. It is not as easy as he thinks as Jaime is obviously not impressed with him. Cersei, on the other hand, knows Euron needs a queen. She also needs a fleet to increase her meager army. Even though she knows all this, she is still not prepared to side with Euron just yet on account of his considerable history of dishonesty. Euron is not put off in his pursuit of her, however.

The Hound makes an appearance in Episode 1 of Game of Thrones Season 7. He and Beric Dondarrion take shelter in the house containing the corpses of people Clegane has previously murdered. He is uncomfortable being there. However, he has no choice but stay and shelter from the icy conditions outside. He distracts himself by asking Beric how come the Lord of Light keeps resurrecting him. Dondarrion doesn’t know, only the fire can tell the Hound why the Lord of Light does it. The Hound looks into the fire. He sees the Wall. A mountain that looks like an arrowhead. The dead are walking past. The Hound is amazed at what he sees and the others agree the Hound is there because he is meant to be.

After all that goes on in Episode 1 of Game of Thrones Season 7, HBO leaves Daenerys until last. She is seen arriving at Dragonstone, the Targaryen’s home and the title of Episode 1. The dragons fly overhead. She appears overwhelmed as she reaches down for some sand on the beach of her home. Daenerys then enters the castle. She passes through the throne room and into the strategy room. There is silence until she turns to Tyrion.

“Shall we begin?” she asks him.

Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones will return on Sunday, July 23, with Episode 2, titled “Stormborn.”

