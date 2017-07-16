‘Snortable Chocolate,’ CoCo LoKo, Promises ‘Euphoria’– Senator Urges FDA To Eye OTC Product

A fairly new over-the-counter product is a stimulate in the form of a chocolate powder that you snort. From what it promises you can see why it is appealing to some, but the substance has never been evaluated by the FDA. There may be unseen harm from using a snortable chocolate substance, which is the concern of one Senator who is hot on the FDA to assess the product. One of the brand names of this substance that is making quite the buzz lately is called Coco Loko and it is made by a Florida-based company.

While other brand names of the chocolate powder are popping up, it is the Coco Loko that has become popular and it is understandable why it has. This product promises the user they will experience “feelings of well-being, mental focus, ecstasy-like euphoria and a rush of “motivation that is great for partygoers to dance the night away without a crash.” To some, it sounds more like a drug than an alternative to the pick-me-up of an afternoon cup of coffee.

Senator Charles Schumer has contacted the FDA and asked them to look into the snortable chocolate powder and he framed this request as urgent. His concerns are that this product is being marketed like a drug and he worries that it could be harmful.

Schumer has asked the Food and Drug Administration to investigate this snortable substance, saying that there are too many unanswered questions about the product marketed as something as innocent-sounding as chocolate.

Schumer said that he can’t think of a single parent who would think it’s a good idea for their kids to start snorting chocolate. He also said that this product doesn’t seem to offer any health benefit, according to the International Business Times.

The website for the Orlando, Florida-based Legal Lean, who sells this chocolate inhalant, does offer the disclaimer that their claims on the product haven’t been vetted by the FDA. Those claims are the feelings of an “ecstasy-like euphoria” and the “rush of motivation” along with the “feelings of well being” and “mental focus.”

According to the Prescription Drug Addiction website, the opiate drug, Oxycontin makes you feel “euphoric” and it produces a sense of “well-being,” which is very similar to what the makers of the chocolate powder for snorting are advertising.

While the Senator is beckoning the FDA to get involved, the agency hasn’t determined if it has the authority or not to regulate a chocolate snortable. The snortable chocolate powder, Coco Loko, is sold online in a 1.25-ouncetin for $19.99.

The founder of Coco Loko told Good Morning America last week that he developed the Coco Loko product from the snortable chocolate that you find in Europe in recent years. Nick Anderson said that he didn’t hear of any ill-effects from the chocolate snortable powder, so he started his company.

While Anderson didn’t consult any medical professionals while developing the product for sale in the U.S., he does believe that his product is safe.

