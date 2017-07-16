Jeremy Calvert’s Former Fiancee Brooke Wehr Responds To Leah Messer-Related Breakup Reports

Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr endured a messy split earlier this year and soon, fans will watch as the drama between them becomes a storyline on Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

Following the release of a new sneak peek, Brooke Wehr took to Twitter, where she denied that her breakup was caused by a series of conversations between Jeremy Calvert and his former wife, Leah Messer.

“This is the biggest joke ever! None of what [Jeremy Calvert] said is true and if that’s what Leah wants to believe then good for her,” Wehr wrote on Twitter, according to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on July 15.

According to Jeremy Calvert, Brooke Wehr was upset to find out that he had been spending so much time on the phone with Leah Messer. However, as Wehr told fans, she and Calvert never broke up because Leah Messer. In fact, they never even spoke of her until her name was brought up with several others.

As Brooke Wehr explained to fans on Twitter, she reportedly caught Jeremy Calvert speaking to several other women behind her back and ultimately confronted him about the issue prior to their split.

As fans and followers of Jeremy Calvert’s now-deleted social media accounts may have noticed, he and Brooke Wehr accused one another of cheating months ago after becoming engaged during a family trip to the beach.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert share one child together, four-year-old daughter Adalynn Faith.

Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr began dating in 2015, around the time he and Leah Messer ended their marriage after just three years. Then, at the end of last summer, following a couple of brief splits, they became engaged.

While Jeremy Calvert’s former fiancé Brooke Wehr has been seen on past seasons of Teen Mom 2, she is not expected to be seen on the upcoming eighth season of the MTV reality series. That said, due to the up and down nature of their relationship, an appearance is slightly possible.

