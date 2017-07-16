Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals She Is Still Dealing With Issues From Her 2015 Stroke

Kim Zolciak-Biermann of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy is now speaking out and sharing that she has some issues from her 2015 stroke. When this stroke happened, Kim was on the show Dancing With the Stars and she ended up having to pull out early. People shared that Kim is now speaking out on her Instagram and revealing what is going on with her plus talking to stroke victims.

Kim actually posted some helpful tips so that everyone can watch out for signs that they are going to have a stroke. She shared that her daughter Brielle shared these tips with her. Kim shared that when her stroke happened, she was with her daughter Brielle and they called her husband Kroy. She shared saying that Kroy told her, “Brielle get her in the car NOW and take her to the hospital fast every minute count!” Kim says that this is very true.

Now, two years later, Kim Zolciak-Biermann is saying how thankful she is for the medical staff that took care of her. She said that they handled everything really fast when they showed up at the hospital.

So how is Kim doing now? She is doing really well actually, but she still has a couple of issues. Kim said that sometimes she has a split of her tongue or will forget a word, but she is doing great. She was only 37-years-old when her stroke happened. This is pretty young, but Kim is very lucky that things turned out the way that they did for her.

When Kim had her stroke, she said that her hand started to go numb. She always does funny impersonations and at first Brielle thought that she was just doing that and joking around. Obviously, that wasn’t the case at all, though. She was able to reach over and grab her daughter’s arm and get through to her that she wasn’t joking around.

Are you surprised to hear that Kim Zolciak-Biermann is still having a few issues now two years later? Did you realize the signs of a stroke? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts and don’t miss Kim when Don’t Be Tardy returns.

