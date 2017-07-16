Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals She Is Still Dealing With Issues From Her 2015 Stroke

Kim Zolciak-Biermann of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy is now speaking out and sharing that she has some issues from her 2015 stroke. When this stroke happened, Kim was on the show Dancing With the Stars and she ended up having to pull out early. People shared that Kim is now speaking out on her Instagram and revealing what is going on with her plus talking to stroke victims.
Kim actually posted some helpful tips so that everyone can watch out for signs that they are going to have a stroke. She shared that her daughter Brielle shared these tips with her. Kim shared that when her stroke happened, she was with her daughter Brielle and they called her husband Kroy. She shared saying that Kroy told her, “Brielle get her in the car NOW and take her to the hospital fast every minute count!” Kim says that this is very true.
Now, two years later, Kim Zolciak-Biermann is saying how thankful she is for the medical staff that took care of her. She said that they handled everything really fast when they showed up at the hospital.
So how is Kim doing now? She is doing really well actually, but she still has a couple of issues. Kim said that sometimes she has a split of her tongue or will forget a word, but she is doing great. She was only 37-years-old when her stroke happened. This is pretty young, but Kim is very lucky that things turned out the way that they did for her.
Thank you @briellebiermann for sending me this! I wanted to share it with you! As you know I had a stroke in Sept 2015 and when Brielle called Kroy to tell him something wasn't "right" with me I remember him yelling, "Brielle get her in the car NOW and take her to the hospital fast every minute count!" It's TRUE! And Im so thankful for everyone's quick thinking. I've never seen doctors/nurses move as fast as they did the second I was wheeled in. I'm so thankful for my medical team. I have almost fully recovered (sometimes my tongue slips when I speak, and sometimes I have the word on the tip of my tongue but it just doesnt come out) but I feel great!! I had my stroke at 37!! It can happen to anyone at any age!! When in doubt please always check it out!! ????
When Kim had her stroke, she said that her hand started to go numb. She always does funny impersonations and at first Brielle thought that she was just doing that and joking around. Obviously, that wasn’t the case at all, though. She was able to reach over and grab her daughter’s arm and get through to her that she wasn’t joking around.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann is still having a few issues now two years later.
