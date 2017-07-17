‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 2 Release Date: ‘Nanatsu No Taizai’ Netflix Anime, Movie Trailer Based On Manga

The Nanatsu no Taizai Season 2 release date has officially been confirmed for 2018 by A-1 Pictures! The anime producers are also planning a The Seven Deadly Sins movie and a video trailer is being shown off. Otherwise, very little is known about The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 except that it will be called The Seven Deadly Sins : Revival of The Commandments ( Nanatsu no Taizai : Imashime no Fukkatsu ). Fans who can’t wait to watch what happens next to Elizabeth, Meliodas, and the other Sins can check out the available spoilers based on the Nanatsu no Taizai manga volumes.

This Is Not The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3: Netflix Causes Confusion With Labeling

Many fans who were introduced to the anime through Netflix were confused by the way the series was labeled. The first season aired in 2014 and 2015 in Japan, and then Netflix distributed the 24 episodes internationally as a whole. A four-episode OVA (Original Video Animation) series called The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs Of Holy was released in August of 2016 in Japan.

While it’s nice to see Meliodas and Ban fight, and Diane and King go to the festival together, these events took place shortly before the whole group left for Camelot at the end of the first season. Unfortunately, when Netflix announced the impending international release, the streaming platform incorrectly labeled the OVA episodes as The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2. The false label has stuck in the minds of some fans, with many comments on a recent Crunchyroll Facebook post questioning whether the second season is already out. Others simply feel “triggered” when they remember the error.

Fortunately, Netflix learned from this mistake. If fans check Netflix’s page for the anime, they’ll see that it now correctly says Signs Of Holy War rather than Season 2. Therefore, the real second season will probably be labeled as the Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 on Netflix. (As of this publishing, it is unknown whether Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Amazon: Anime Strike will also have streaming rights for the second season.)

Nanatsu no Taizai Manga Has Enough Content For The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3?

The Seven Deadly Sins manga creator Nakaba Suzuki first started serializing his work Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. The author suffered health problems in 2016, and the manga series went on hiatus for a brief time, but Suzuki still managed to publish several comedic spin-offs during that time period. Mayoe! The Seven Deadly Sins Academy! reimagined the Sins as high school students. The Seven Deadly Sins Production had the same main characters perform as actors in a live-action television show. The Seven Deadly Sins: King’s Road To Manga depicted King as an aspiring manga artist. There’s also been a variety of extra chapters and side stories (gaiden) released through the years. So, yes, Suzuki is a busy guy.

When it comes to the main story line, the English translation of Seven Deadly Sins Volume 21 was released on July 11, 2017, which was over a year after the manga volume was out in Japan. Nanatsu no Taizai Volume 27 was recently released on July 14, 2017. The next volume will be out within a month, although it is uncertain how many chapters will be included. Since the volumes tend to have nine chapters each, it’s likely The Seven Deadly Sins Volume 28 will include Chapters 223 through 231. (The weekly manga is currently up to The Seven Deadly Sins Chapter 225, but the English translation on Crunchyroll is slightly behind.)

In a 2015 interview, Nakaba Suzuki said he planned to release three main story sagas for The Seven Deadly Sins manga, with each saga divided into smaller story arcs. The first season of the anime focused on the Holy Knights Saga, which ended with Chapter 100. The second saga has been called the Ten Commandments Saga by fans, but perhaps a more appropriate name is the Revival of The Commandments Saga.

Based on this interview, some predicted the second saga would also be around 100 chapters long, which would have meant The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 would end with Nanatsu no Taizai Chapter 200: Memories of the Holy War. This assumption was proven to be wrong since Suzuki just released Nanatsu no Taizai chapter 225 and members of the Ten Commandments have yet to be defeated.

Since the old interview, Suzuki has not given hints about his plans for the third saga, nor when he expects the Ten Commandments Saga to be finished. However, in the past, Suzuki outlined the story and he was considering plans for a sequel to the main three-part story. Needless to say, it’s possible The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3, 4, and 5 may be in our future, but there’s currently not enough manga source material for both a movie and a third season of the anime.

The Seven Deadly Sins Movie Trailer

Besides the announcement of the official second season, the Nanatsu no Taizai FES event in Tokyo also featured a Nanatsu no Taizai movie trailer. Unfortunately, all that is known about the film is that it will be released in Japan in the summer of 2018. Nothing has been announced about an English dub. The Seven Deadly Sins movie trailer provides very little context for the story, but it’s probably safe to predict the movie’s events take place after the story of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2.

Nanatsu no Taizai Season 2 Release Date

Based on the official announcement, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 release date is scheduled for January of 2018, the Japanese winter anime season. It is currently unknown whether this will be a two-cour season. The first season ran for 24 episodes and since there are over 100 manga chapters available to adapt, it’s possible A-1 Pictures will follow suit with the second season, meaning that the final episode will air in June of 2018. (This article will be updated once the official number of episodes is confirmed.)

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 release date on Netflix (or other streaming platforms) is another matter entirely. Netflix Japan does, in fact, release episodes as they air in Japan but when Netflix releases an exclusive to the rest of the world they wait until the series is completed. English viewers are set up for binge-watching so it’s likely The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 won’t be available on the U.S. Netflix app until the summer of 2018 at the earliest.

How much of the manga’s story will the second season cover? This is merely speculation, but perhaps A-1 Pictures is waiting on the Nanatsu no Taizai movie production until the manga creator finishes the current story arc. It’s possible Nanatsu no Taizai Season 2 will only cover around 100 chapters of the available manga source material, with The Seven Deadly Sins movie finishing off any remaining chapters in the Ten Commandments Saga. Otherwise, that would mean the movie will be original content.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 Spoilers

If you want a glimpse of the new characters, one of the promo trailers for the second season shows the demons of the Ten Commandments in addition to the Lion’s Sin of Pride, Lord Escanor.

If you want more detailed spoilers, check out these two previous Inquisitr articles about The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2. For spoilers on specific manga chapters, check out the Inquisitr page for the entire series.

[Featured Image by Nakaba Suzuki/The Seven Deadly Sins/Kodansha]