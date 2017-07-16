Kailyn Lowry has not yet had her baby, but over the weekend, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a post on Twitter in which she revealed a name she was considering for her third child.

As her due date nears, Kailyn Lowry has remained active on social media and yesterday, she asked fans for help while attempting to decide on a baby name.

“I like last names for first names, how do we feel about Murphy for baby lo?” Kailyn Lowry asked fans on Twitter on July 15.

Unfortunately, her fans weren’t in agreement with the selection and according to the poll she shared with the post, 69 percent of her fans answered, “No.”

Kailyn Lowry doesn’t yet know whether she will be having a baby boy or a baby girl, so when it comes to preparing to give birth, she is going to need to be ready with not one, but two baby names. As fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry also chose to be surprised with her oldest sons’ genders.

Kailyn Lowry is already mom to seven-year-old Isaac from her previous relationship with Jo Rivera and to three-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Javi Marroquin, which ended in May of last year.

Kailyn Lowry confirmed her third child was on the way in February with a post to readers of her blog.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

For several weeks after confirming she was expecting, Kailyn Lowry stayed silent in regard to the identity of her baby daddy. Then, after numerous rumors began swirling, she confirmed on Twitter that Chris Lopez, a man she began dating last year after her separation from Marroquin, was the father of her third child.

Kailyn Lowry has been chronicling her pregnancy on Twitter and Instagram for the past several months and once she gives birth, fans will likely be treated to tons of photos of her third child. In the meantime, fans can watch as Lowry prepares to welcome baby number three on the new season of Teen Mom 2.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and new cast member Briana DeJesus, tune into the upcoming Teen Mom 2 Season 8 premiere on Monday, July 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]