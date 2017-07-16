Ann Coulter Gets 9,900 Twitter Replies For Delta Air Lines Rant: Coulter Posts Photo Of Woman Given Ann’s Seat

Ann Coulter recently made news for denying a romance with Jimmie Walker, as reported by the Inquisitr. Now, Ann’s Twitter account is getting Coulter‏ attention once more because of a Twitter rant that Ann launched against Delta Air Lines, as seen in the below Twitter posts.

Coulter’s rant against Delta began on Saturday, July 15, at approximately 6 p.m., after Coulter claimed that Delta kicked her out of her pre-paid roomy seat and gave it to another woman. Ann posted a photo of a Delta flight attendant whom Coulter claimed didn’t know why Ann was moved from the seat. Ann also posted a photo of the woman who Coulter claims took her Delta seat.

Coulter called Delta the worst airline in the country, and tagged Delta’s Twitter account on all of her rants. Ann wrote that it wasn’t really worth spending loads of money on Delta planes when the staff of Delta gave a seat away.

Coulter asked Delta if their union hates them, and pointedly asked Delta why it was an “emergency” to move another person into the seat that Ann said she carefully booked and chose in advance of her flight. Coulter also claimed that Delta’s WiFi wouldn’t work for her, and accused Delta of doing it purposefully, to stop “passengers from tweeting from the plane about how they’re being treated.”

"Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @Delta?' Flight attendant: "I don't know.” pic.twitter.com/a0M1faZXMu — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

While she criticized Delta, Coulter gave kudos to JetBlue Airways Corporation, crediting JetBlue with providing free WiFi, and claiming that JetBlue doesn’t take passengers out their assigned seats that they booked in advance. Coulter said that the woman in the below photo waltzed in at the last minute and took Ann’s seat.

Coulter even sarcastically wrote that Delta was “nice” when Ann claimed Delta snatched her ticket out of her hand and ordered her to move to a new seat without offering an explanation, or any compensation or apology for her flight. Ann took umbrage with Delta moving her for a woman who wasn’t elderly, or a sick person, nor a child.

Ann called the flight attendants “Nurse Ratchets,” a reference to the mean nurse made famous by the movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

.@Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here’s the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat: pic.twitter.com/iDNB8xXXOd — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]