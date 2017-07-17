Teen Mom OG star, Farrah Abraham, purchased her Hollywood Hills home for $845,000 in April of 2016. Now, 15 months and three price fluctuations later, Farrah Abraham has finally sold her four bedroom, four bath home. The 26-year-old sold the townhouse for $860,000, according to TMZ.

The former brunette spent an additional $100,000 to completely renovate the home. Farrah tried to sell the property three times after she purchased it. Abraham first listed the price at $950,000 just months after obtaining the keys. The MTV star was then forced to drop the price further and tried to sell the home for $845,000.

The spacious 2,700-square-foot property is part of a two-house, Mediterranean-style property that was built back in 2011. The two-story home features an open floor plan with four gas fireplaces that sit around the living area and bedrooms. Farrah remodeled her kitchen to include wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

Abraham is known for her appearances on the MTV series 16 And Pregnant and Teen Mom OG after she gave birth to her only daughter, Sophia Laurent.

At the moment, Farrah is currently in Newcastle, England, filming the new reality television show, Single AF.

Farrah Abraham Finally Sells Hollywood Hills House, But Takes a Loss https://t.co/JM5OBkW9Va — TMZ (@TMZ) July 15, 2017

Farrah then gained notoriety once she appeared in multiple Vivid Entertainment productions with adult-film star, James Deen.

Abraham is also known for her time as a houseguest on the British version of the reality show, Celebrity Big Brother.

More recently, Farrah Abraham’s on-again-off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, started another public feud by mocking her upcoming reality television show, Single AF. Farrah fired back at Saran accusing him of “stalking” her and using her for her money, according to Us Weekly.

“#MTVSingeAF wasted all that money traveling the world and couldn’t find Farrah a date! Damn you guys f–king suck! #MTVSingeAF.”

Abraham responded, “FYI Simon is not in my life and really is hurt I’ve moved on,” she responded. “Free ride is over! Stop talking about me if you’re over me lmao.”

Saran then shot back, “Worst free ride ever!”

“Why are you trying to get attention, you’re pathetic & I’m a great mother, professional, friend & women. Go STOP using me for money… I’m happy I get to travel the world and meet great people unlike you at home stalking my dates and social Thank me for making you! Jealous????.”

Abraham then continued to slam Saran after he accused her of “blowing up” his phone. The MTV star tweeted her ex and told him he should be “thankful, not hateful” that she got him his own upcoming MTV special, Being Simon.

#TeenMomOG star Farrah Abraham got into a nasty spat with her ex-boyfriend Simon Saran! Check it out: https://t.co/lp9YPPsxS9 pic.twitter.com/YcivfGaIxG — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) July 11, 2017

Simon and Farrah’s tense relationship has been documented on Teen Mom OG for several years now. The couple’s most memorable feud revolved around the engagement ring that Farrah bought herself with the assumption that Saran would propose to her and later pay her back.

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]