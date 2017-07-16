Man Bails On Job Interview, Jumps Out Of Bus To Save Nearby Car Crash Victim

Earlier this week, a 32-year-old from Bridgeport, Connecticut made headlines after he skipped out on a job interview in order to rescue a car crash victim.

The man in question, Aaron Tucker, had managed to secure a job interview, which was set to take place at a nearby Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Having just been released in prison a week before (after serving a 22 month-long sentence on a weapons charge), Tucker was making his way from the halfway house he resides in and hopped on a city bus in order to make it to his appointment.

Along the way, the bus came to an abrupt stop as the driver quickly slammed on the breaks. Looking outside of the bus, Tucker was surprised to see a car, which had hit a tree and completely flipped over. Turning to the bus driver, he asked if he was planning to help the crash victim. The driver, who was focused on sticking to his bus route, explained to Tucker that he was not planning to deviate from the schedule.

Undeterred by the chance that he would miss his interview, Tucker quickly jumped off the bus and ran towards the nearby wreck, which was completely overturned and emitting smoke.

A Westport car crash turns strangers into heroes — including a Bridgeport man who used his shirt as a tourniquet https://t.co/c1NDkDjksx pic.twitter.com/bReGrAJaRI — WestportNow (@WestportNow) July 12, 2017

As detailed by CBS News, Tucker got down next to the passenger-side window of the car and found the injured driver, who was covered in blood. Unbuckling the man’s seatbelt, Tucker began to drag him away as the car began to catch on fire. At this point, a handful of others showed up to help Tucker, including a few workers from a nearby auto body shop, who arrived with a fire extinguisher at the ready.

Using his dress shirt as a makeshift tourniquet, Tucker helped stop the man from bleeding. Shortly after, EMT personnel and firefighters arrived on the scene. From there, the crash victim was taken to Norwalk Hospital, where as of Wednesday, he was reported to be in stable condition.

This ex-prisoner passed up a job interview to save a wounded stranger’s life. https://t.co/6oQ2NfQdQC — GoFundMe (@gofundme) July 14, 2017

As a result of local news outlets reporting on the story, community members have come out in droves to help Aaron turn his life around. A GoFundMe page was set up on his behalf, and at the time of writing, has raised over $44,000 to help support Tucker and his 21-month-old son. Kami Evans, a community activist based out of Westport, has taken to social media to help organize donation drives. Similarly, a local business owner has donated a tailored suit, a fitting donation considering that Tucker has received a handful of job offers in the past few days.

Having received his GED and becoming a tutor while serving his sentence, Tucker is aiming to make things better for his son, who was born shortly after his sentence was handed down.

[Featured Image by GoFundMe]